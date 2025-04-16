Xbox Support Might Have Leaked The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Release Date

We’re constantly finding new online information about the fabled The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remastered release. Fans have talked about it for a few years now. However, Microsoft and Bethesda have kept quiet on the game. Instead, we are now expecting a shadow drop release. This game can come at any minute.

Fans might be waiting on its random drop release. However, we might have a date to narrow it down. That’s because a new report is surfacing online from a supposed Xbox support chat representative. According to an image that was shared under the Synth Potato X account, it looks like someone reached out to support asking about cloud gaming on the game.

BREAKING: The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered seems to be releasing on APRIL 21st according to Xbox Support.



Obviously Xbox Support Staff can be wrong but this does line up with the currently rumored release date. meaning we are only 6 days away from playing this! pic.twitter.com/IHY6cSymlt — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) April 15, 2025

Interestingly enough, the response confirmed that this will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. It looks like the chat representative noted that players can expect the game to release on April 21, 2025. That’s next week, and it might have more than a few eyes looking at this date. But this wouldn’t be the first time we heard April 21, 2025, as the date to keep an eye on.

If you recall, industry insider Jeff Grubb also recently commented that he believes The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will launch on April 21, 2025, or sometime within that week. Since this is supposedly a shadow drop release, we might not see any heads-up on the launch despite all the leaks and rumors suggesting it’s coming.

We’re sure that Microsoft is banking on this shadow drop release to be a big one. It could take up social media and streaming channels for a good while. This could be a nice tactic to win the headlines for a while, but we’ll just have to wait and see if the game comes and how it holds up.