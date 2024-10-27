Black Ops 6: How To Complete All Dark Ops

Dark Ops are totally optional challenges in Black Ops 6 that aren’t advertised — the only way to complete these secret objectives is by completing them or looking them up online. There are four Dark Ops for the campaign, and we’ll talk about how to earn them all in the full guide below. Some of these Dark Ops are pretty lengthy challenges, so be prepared to reset at the start of the mission if you screw up. And these Dark Ops are very easy to screw up. Here’s what you need to do to beat them all.

Dark Op #1: Phantom Presence

Challenge: Sneak through the Black Site without being detected in the mission Most Wanted.

Later in the Most Wanted mission, your team will sneak into an underground CIA Black Site where Addler is being held. To rescue him, you’ll need to fight through an army of invading Pantheon soldiers. Or you can sneak through the base. If you remain completely undetected — up until a certain point where you must reveal yourselves — you’ll complete this challenge.

You’ll need to use silenced weapons and takedowns. If a guard spots a dead body of a fellow soldier, they’ll become alerted, and you’ll fail this challenge. If a guard opens fire, you’ll fail this challenge.

To sneak through the Black Site, go right from the entrance. Crouch and move slowly to reach the stairs. Shoot the guard at the top of the stairs, then enter the second-floor office with cubicles. There’s a guard straight ahead and one to the right.

Move straight head and shoot the guard near the windows in the back. You’ll probably alert a guard from the large room below. Wait for them to move up the stairs, then drop through the broken window and sneak to the golden hallway in the back of the large control room.

Sneak to the keypad and input the code [7-0-2-8] to complete the challenge. If you’re undetected, you’ll have all the time you need to input the keypad numbers.

Dark Ops #2: Endless Options

Challenge: Destroy all SCUD Launchers without using C4 in the mission Hunting Season.

In this open-ended mission, you’ll work with British SAS to destroy SCUD Missile Launchers around the desert. There are four launchers you’ll need to destroy — but don’t destroy any of them with C4. This is actually a lot easier than it sounds.

For the first launcher at the start of the mission, grab the Rocket Launcher from the weapon cases near the SCUD. Use this instead of C4. Later SCUD Launchers will be easier to handle.

After destroying the first SCUD, the SAS will establish a base of operations. You can continue to use Rocket Launchers, or you can acquire special weapons. You can unlock Mortar Strikes, Stealth Bomber Runs and Chopper Support by completing the blue marker side-quests. Go to the Delta soldier crash site and rescue the survivors to earn the Stealth Bomber. Destroy all the Anti-Air guns to earn Chopper Support. All of these are extremely useful for destroying the SCUDs. With the Stealth Bomber, you can destroy all three remaining SCUDs without even entering their bases. These special munitions also recharge after a short time.

Dark Ops #3: Missing Persons

Challenge: Stash 5 bodies in lockers during the mission Under the Radar.

This is a relatively simple challenge — the only trick is knowing that you can do it at all. Playing as Sev, you can kill guards and move their bodies by interacting after performing a stealth takedown. You’ll find slightly open cupboard lockers all over the base. Interacting allows you to stash a body. In the base, there are often locations with guards standing right next to lockers.

One Locker is in the armory on the second floor of the RADAR Dish building.

A locker is in the trailer with the experimental SAM missile, in the SAM Missile area.

In the SAM area, go to the building with the guard working a desk you can talk to. Behind him there’s another guard and a locker.

And yet another locker is found to that same guard you can sweet talk. Kill him and stash the body in the second locker in the same room.

There’s a room with a sleeping guard in the middle of the base. There’s a silenced pistol on the desk. Kill the guard and there’s a locker directly behind him.

Yet another locker is behind the RADAR dish building. In the entrance to the cave system, there’s a guard waiting outside. Kill him and you can stash the body near the locked gate.

Dark Ops #4: Keneticist

Challenge: Complete the Time Trial in a single run in Separation Anxiety – Lies.

The final Dark Ops challenge is very easy to fail. You’ll have thirty seconds to sprint to the end of the course — you’ll reset if you fail with any items you collect. You can collect an Assault Rifle and a Grappling Hook. The Grappling Hook is absolutely required, and this can only really be completed if you’re familiar with the course.

To complete the course faster, ignore the Assault Rifle and go straight for the Grappling Hook.

Play on the lowest difficulty so the enemies won’t kill you and you don’t need to shoot back.

Immediately start running as soon as you can, jumping and double-tap the sprint button to move faster.

Once you reach the Grappling Hook, start grappling immediately. Target the ledges — once you have the hook, the rest of the challenge should be easy.

The biggest challenge is just being prepared for the time trial in the first place. If you’re ready for the run, sprint straight forward, skip the first crate and grab the grappling hook. Run past the enemies and use the exit door to finish the final challenge.