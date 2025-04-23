Black Ops 6 Zombies: Shattered Veil Dinosaur Rodeo Easter Egg Guide

The final boss of Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies is one of the craziest outings the mode has seen as players are forced to take down a zombified dinosaur known as the Z-Rex. While just battling this beast is wild enough, there is also an Easter Egg that will allow players to ride atop the beast for a short period of time. While it isn’t difficult, players will need to put themselves in a dangerous position, so allow me to show you how to tame this prehistoric foe. This guide will show players how to do the Dinosaur Rodeo Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Do The Dinosaur Rodeo Easter Egg On Shattered Veil

This Easter Egg can be done during the Z-Rex Boss Fight found at the end of the Shattered Veil Main Quest. During this fight, the Z-Rex has an attack where it slams its tail down if you stand behind it for too long. If this slam hits you, you’ll be launched into the air. You can slightly steer your character while in the air. Steer yourself toward the back of the Z-Rex and hold the interact button to latch onto the boss.

This will allow you to stand on the boss, making you safe from the fall damage you would have taken from the slam attack and also allows you to get some free hits on the boss. You can only use your Melee Weapon during the rodeo, so unless you plan on Pack-a-Punching your knife, this rodeo easter egg is more of a fun distraction during the battle rather than an extremely useful tool. It is still fun to do and I suggest that players try it out whenever they go up against this undead dinosaur.

You can now ride atop the Z-Rex and do the Rodeo Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.