Black Ops 6: How to Customize the HUD

Black Ops 6 comes with a lot of quality-of-life features that fans have been asking for a long time. One of these features is the freedom to change and customize the HUD of the game. This means players can set up the screen to make it look exactly how they want it. This feature is amazing, especially in the Zombies mode, so players will want to know how to use this new system. This guide will show players how to change and customize the HUD in Black Ops 6.

How to Change the HUD in Black Ops 6

Changing the HUD can be done by going into the Settings menu. This can be done from the main menu or in-game. If you’re on the console or just playing on a controller, simply press the Option button (pause button). On PC, click the gear icon in the top right corner of the screen and go to Settings. Once here, go down to the “Interface” tab and into the “Gameplay HUD” section.

This menu allows you to change just everything from how your minimap looks to how your crosshair and hit markers add. There are also several Zombie-specific HUD elements which include things like their Health Bars and Damage Numbers. Here is the full list of settings that you can edit:

Mini Map Shape

Mini Map Rotation

Radar

Compass Type

Vehicle HUD Prompts

In-game Text Chat

Player Names

Zombie Healthbar

Zombie Damage Number

Enable Pack-a-Punch Camo

Crosshair

Crosshair Dot

Center Dot Scale

Crosshair Spread

Crosshair Opacity

Crosshair Color

Hit Marker Visuals

Damage-Based Hit Markers

Weapon Information

Equipment Information

Player & Streak Toasts

Elimination ID

Medal & Notifications

Elimination Feed

Score Feed

Minimap Opacity

Once in a game of either Multiplayer or Zombies, you can press the pause button and customize all of these settings as well. You can’t manually move around the HUB elements like your health and gun information but there is a way to change their locations with HUD Presets. Go into the Interface tab in the Settings menu while in a game and you will be able to choose from a list of premade HUD setups that can change the locations of things like the Minimap, health bars for your character, and more. After selecting a preset, the HUD can be further tweaked by going into the Gameplay HUD and going through the other settings. Here is the full list of HUD Presets:

Standard

Inverted

Classic

Mission Interface

Scout

Target Tracker

Central Command

Magnified

Essentials

Redacted

Streamer

That is the full explanation of how to customize the gameplay HUD in Black Ops 6. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.