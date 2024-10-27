Black Ops 6: All Safe Locations & Solutions Guide

If you want to earn plenty of cash for upgrades in the Black Ops 6 campaign, you’ll need to unlock safes. Safes are collectible mini-puzzles located in almost every level of the story — each safe has a randomly generated code. Input the correct code and you’ll find a stack of valuable cash. If you don’t want to miss a single safe, check out the full guide below for all nine safe locations.

Safe Locations Guide

Safes are locked containers you can find in every mission. They contain gold coins that reward you with $1,000 dollars — they’re worth finding so you can unlock as many perks as possible.

To open a safe, find the nearby radio signal. The radio signal will get stronger — match the oscillating waves to unlock a radio message. The message will repeat the four-digit code for the safe. The safe is always located nearby. To make finding safes easier always lookout for the radio signal indicator on your HUD. If there’s a radio signal, then there’s a safe nearby.

NOTE: The code is randomized for every safe. You’ll need to tune the radio signal in each location. Below, we’ll explain where to find the Radio and the Safe.

Mission: Safehouse | Safe Location

The safe can be opened during any Safehouse sequence until the end of the game. To solve it, you’ll need to complete several puzzles across the entire safehouse area. To learn more about this safe, check out our full guide here.

Mission: Blood Feud | Safe Location

The radio & safe are located in the second section of the mission, after you kill your first target on the Yacht. After riding the van, you’ll appear outside the Haute Lune club. Go to the alley on the left side of the building exterior. Climb the boxes and truck to reach a vent and crawl inside.

Inside the vent, you’ll reach a vent cover you can remove with a Weak Signal nearby. Open the vent and shoot the two guards. Drop down to the office — the radio is on the shelf nearby. The safe is to the right of the desk.

Mission: Most Wanted | Safe Location

During the open-ended sequence where you need to acquire a retinal scan of a crooked politician, look behind the bar to the right of the dance floor. On the right side of the bar area — the same area you can find the politician’s wife — go behind the curtains and turn right to find a small blocked-off area.

The radio signal is located here. The safe is right next to the radio.

Mission: Hunting Season | Safe Location

In the southwest edge of the desert map in Hunting Season, you’ll reach an Enemy Encampment side-objective at an area called the Village. Reach the tallest building in the center of the village. Upstairs on the middle floor, you’ll find the radio signal. Crack it to find the safe in the adjoining room.

Mission: The Cradle | Safe Location

During the second section of Hunting Season, you’ll raid one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces. From the entrance, clear the street and go through the open door to the left side. There should be stairs leading up to a balcony on the left. Go up the stairs and turn left to spot a safe embedded in a wall and the radio on a table nearby.

Mission: Emergence | Safe Location

At the secret underground lab, progress to the Cognitive Research section in the southeast of the map. There’s a fork at the entrance. You can go left or right. Follow the right hallways to a locker room. The radio is in a wooden cubby in the back-left of the locker room. The safe is in the front-left corner from the entrance.

Don’t mess with the audio player in the same room. Activating it will spawn a swarm of zombies to raid the room!

Mission: High Rollers | Safe Location

Switching to Sev, you’ll gain access to the high security area of the basement where the vault is located. Before taking weapons and breeching the vault, look for the radio signal to the left of the elevator you’ll need to access to bring the rest of your team downstairs. To the left of the elevator keycard objective, there’s a radio in the small seating area. The safe is close to the right of the elevator behind a room divider.

Mission: Ground Control | Safe Location

After fighting through the exterior of the airport, you’ll reach a large early room with a cafe to the left and a row of desks in the back. Go to the desks under the flight board and check the right side. On a shelf, you’ll find the radio puzzle.

The safe is a little further away. To the right of the desks, there’s a small security office. Go inside and look on the back wall to unlock the wall-mounted safe.

Mission: Under the Radar | Safe Location

The radio and safe are located on the second floor of the radar dish building. Enter the first floor through any of the entrances and look upstairs. The radio is being watched by a guard outside a locked armory cage. You’ll need to kill the guard up here, which you can do safely, then clear out the two guards in the gated area on the second floor.

The safe is inside the gated area, directly to the right as you enter. The tricky part is getting rid of the guards. Get a silenced pistol to take them out quickly.

And that’s all the safes! Stock up on cash to become as powerful as possible before the end of Black Ops 6.