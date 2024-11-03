Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls Vending Machine Easter Egg Guide

There are many Easter Eggs hidden throughout the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. One found near the start of each game played on the overrun town is known as the Vending Machine Easter Egg. Many players will just run past this machine and not think much of it but the truth is that players have the chance to get some incredible rewards by doing the simplest thing. This is also an Easter Egg that can be repeated multiple times so there is no reason to ignore it. This guide will show players how to do the Vending Machine Easter Egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

More Black Ops 6 Guide

How to Use the Vending Machine Easter Egg on Liberty Falls

The Vending Machine can be found in the Liberty Falls starting area. Once you start the game, jump down from the Abandoned Roof and head to street level. Then, go to the Motor Lodge motel to the west. Walk up to the buyable electric barricade that leads to the alleyway that connects the motel to the Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley. When looking at the barrier, turn to the right to find the vending machine.

You can melee the item box of the vending machine once per round and an item will come out. These items can range from non-interactable stuff like bags of chips but can also be equipment, and even weapons which can even include Wonder Weapons like the Ray Gun. This can done every single round to get a new reward but be careful if you decide to purchase the Melee Macchiato Perk. The powerful punch that this Perk provides will destroy the Vending Machine. Smashing the machine does guarantee some good loot but means that this Easter Egg will no longer be usable. It’s up to you if you want to get a big payout quickly or have the option to get smaller rewards every single round.

You can now do the Vending Machine Easter Egg during every single game of Black Ops 6 Zombies when playing on the Liberty Falls map. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.