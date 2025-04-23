Getting all the perks in Black Ops 6 Zombies can be difficult and a large expense and with new Perks being added with every new map, the price to get a full Perkaholic gets steeper and steeper. Luckily, Shattered Veil has a few different ways to get Perks for free. You can do the Sleepwalking and Jumpscare Easter Eggs or rely on RNG from the S.A.M. Trials, but these avenues have a chance of giving you a perk that is already equipped. There is only one way to get a Random Perk that will guarantee you a new perk for absolutely free and it is with this Easter Egg. This guide will show players how to complete the Free Perk Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Free Random Perk Easter Egg on Shattered Veil

To complete the free Random Perk Easter Egg, you will first need to complete a majority of the Fats Malloy portion of the Main Quest because you will need to find a Bell and bring it to the bar. To do this, go to the Banquette Hall and look for a box in the northwest corner of the room. Interact with it to pick up the Scone.

Go to the Grand Foyer and look to the right of the Juggernog Perk Machine. There is a lamp on the wall and an empty space to the right of it. Interact with the space to place the scone. You will now need to complete 3 rounds of Simon Says on these lamps to open a passage behind the wall between these lanterns. This will lead down to the Distillery.

After you build the Ray Gun Mark II-W, go down into the Distillery and find the Fats Malloy painting. Interact with the machine to the left of the painting and then kill Zombies near it to charge the painting by getting kills with the Mark II-W. Once enough souls have been channeled into the painting, it will open a portal into the liminal space. Make sure you jump through the painting for a moment because you need to have been in the liminal space to place the Bell on the bar.

Go to the Study, the area north of the Library and go into the room with the Swat 5.56 Wall Buy. There is a small Bell that spawns somewhere in this room. I can be found behind some of the glass in the cabinets, on a small set of TVs, or on the ground. The best way to find this item is by destroying all of the glass in the room and then holding the interact button along each wall until you pick up the item.

Take the Bell to the southeast corner of the Overlook to find a small bar. Interact with the bar to place the Bell on it.

Now, you will need to interact with this Bell to ring it. Ring the Bell 115 times to get the Random Perk drop to appear. Pick up the drop and you will be given one of the Perks you don’t currently have equipped.

You know now how to complete the Free Perk Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.