Black Ops 6 and Warzone – How to Earn 90’s Action Hero Event Rewards

Bring your fists to a gunfight.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 05 brought new weapons, game modes, and the conclusion of the Black Ops 6 Zombies story. Following suit of previous seasons, limited-time events continue to roll out, offering free rewards for players to add to their arsenal. The latest event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is named 90’s Action Hero, and there’s plenty on offer for those who participate.

Highlights of the 90’s Action Hero event include a free Operator outfit, Double XP Tokens, and a fresh Field Upgrade for Zombies fans. Progress through the ten tiers of rewards by earning XP, before making it to the final mastery item.

Gloves at the ready

Here are all the rewards that make up the 90’s Action Hero event and how much XP you need to rack up to earn each one:

  • Bullet Riddled Spray – 15,000 XP
  • 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token – 39,000 XP
  • Dusty Venture Operator Skin – 75,000 XP
  • Head Stocked Emblem – 122,000 XP
  • Fearless Aim Calling Card – 180,000 XP
  • Mister Peeks Field Upgrade (Zombies only) – 249,000 XP
  • Chibi Woods Weapon Charm – 329,000 XP
  • 1 Hour Double XP Token – 419,000 XP
  • Battle Pass Tier Skip – 518,000 XP
  • Broken Down Operator Finishing Move – 626,000 XP
  • Boxing Gloves Melee Weapon – Complete all reward tiers
  • Boxing Gloves BlackCell Melee Weapon – Complete all reward tiers and own the Season 05 BlackCell battle pass

The 90’s Action Hero event is live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone until September 4, 2025. If you don’t manage to get your hands on the Mister Peeks Field Upgrade and Boxing Gloves Melee weapon in time, they’ll be available to unlock as an armory unlock challenge.

There’s more where that came from in terms of events. Also launching in Season 05 is a Hell Ride event and an Atomic Block Party, details of which will arrive at a later date.

