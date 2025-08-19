Black Ops 6 Zombies: Target Practice Easter Egg Guide | How to Get a Free Ammo Mod, Aether Tool, and Aetherium Crystal on Reckoning

Getting your weapon Rarity and Pack-a-Punch level up in Black Ops 6 Zombies can take a lot of time and, more importantly, resources. Players who ignore side Easter Eggs and just rely on getting the Essence and Salvage from Zombies will be heading into the later rounds before they fully upgrade their weapons. Luckily, there is an Easter Egg on Reckoning that can reward players with crackshot aim with free upgrades. This is the Target Practice Easter Egg, where talented sharpshooters will need to hit targets to get unique rewards. This guide will show players how to complete the Target Practice Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Target Practice Easter Egg on Reckoning

You can find the Reckoning Target Practice Easter Egg in T1 Janus Reception. After restoring power to the Particle Accelerator and unlocking Pack-a-Punch, go to the Reception lounge and stand in front of the desk. You will find a Project Janus logo on the ground. Stand in the middle of this logo and look at the wall behind the reception desk. There is a broken TV on the wall, also displaying the Project Janus logo. While standing in the center of the floor logo, shoot the center of the logo on the TV and the Sharpshooter challenge will begin.

You will become invisible to the Zombies and there will be a 10-second countdown on the TV. Targets will spawn in groups around the room, and you will need to shoot them within the 10 seconds. When you destroy all the targets within a group, the timer will reset, and another set of targets will spawn. If you leave the circle, hit a Zombie, or the timer expires, you will fail the challenge and will need to wait until the next round to try again. You can repeat this process 3 times, with each tier of the challenge adding more targets and giving better rewards. After you complete one tier of this challenge, you will need to progress to the next round to attempt the next tier of the Easter Egg.

The targets spawn in the same locations every single time. I will provide directions on where to find all of the targets. When I give directions, I use the TV as the reference point (i.e., “Look to the left” means look to the left of the TV).

Target Practice #1

The first version of the Target Practice Easter Egg has a total of 9 targets, with one spawning at a time.

The first target is on the same wall as the TV to the right.

The next target is on the first pillar to the right of the TV at the far end of the room.

Next, look at the first pillar to the left of the TV wall to find another target.

Look on the wall at the base of the right pillar to find the second target.

Look on the wall that leads to the Mutant Research elevator.

Look to the left of the previous target and look up to the second floor to find this target on the wall.

Look to the back left corner of the room to find this target on a painting.

Turn around to face the entrance of the tower and the metal detectors. Look at the left wall to find this target.

The final target can be found on the front of the reception desk.

If you shoot all of the targets, a random Ammo Mod will spawn on the reception desk.

Target Practice #2

There are a total of 18 targets in the second tier of this challenge, with two spawning at a time.

The first set of targets can be found on the left and right sides of the TV with the Project Janus logo.

Look to the left of the TV and you will see two pillars between a static wall and the TV. The targets can be found on these pillars.

Look at the second pillar to the right of the TV to find one target. The other target is on the pillar to the right of the Mutant Research elevator

Look in the opposite direction from the TV and at the metal detectors. One target is on the left side of the detectors while the other is on the right wall.

Look to the left side of the room to see a target next to a static-filled screen. The other target is to your right at the base of a broken pillar.

Look on the second floor. These targets can be found between the two pillars to the left of the TV and the two pillars to the right of the TV.

Once again, look back toward the metal detectors. You can find these targets to the left and rightof the doors that lead into the tower.

Looking at the metal detector, look through the barrier to the left to find one target. Then, look through the barrier to the right of the metal detector to see the other target.

Finally, look back at the reception desk. One is on the left side of the desk and the other is on the right.

If all the targets are shot, an Aether Tool will spawn on the reception desk. The rarity of the Tool will depend on which round you perform this Easter Egg. Here is a breakdown of how to get each Aether Tool rarity:

The Rare Aether Tool will spawn between Round 1-10

The Epic Aether Tool will spawn between Round 11-20

The Legendary Aether Tool will spawn after Round 20

Target Practice #3

There are a total of 30 targets in the second tier of this challenge, with three spawning at a time. These targets will also be moving.

The first set of targets are all around the TV. One is to the left, one is above, and the other is to the right.

Look between the two pillars to the right of the TV. On the second floor are all three of the targets.

Look to the right at the lower wall behind the sofas. You will find one target. Then, look to your left. The other two targets are on the lower walls beneath the static screen.

One target is on the second floor back wall, behind the TV wall. The other two are on the second floor above the elevator that leads to Quantum Computing.

Look back at the entrance near the metal detectors and you will see the three targets. One is on the wall left of the detectors, one is on the back wall above the tower’s entrance, and the last one is on the right wall.

These targets can be found in the area around the Mutant Research elevator on the right side of the room. One is on the left wall from the elevator, and the other two can be seen right above the elevator entrance.

Looking at the metal detector, look through the barrier to the left to find one target. Then, look through the barrier to the right of the metal detector to see the other two targets.

One target is on a pillar on the right side of the room. Another one is on the pillar directly to the left of the wall with the TV. The final target is to your right.

Look to the left of the room to find three targets around the static screen. Two of these targets go behind the screen, so they can be hard to hit.

Finally, the last three targets will appear on the front of the reception desk.

This will spawn an Aetherium Crystal, which gives you a free Pack-a-Punch to the crystal’s level. The higher the round you do this Easter Egg, the higher tier the crystal will be.

You can now do the Target Practice Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.