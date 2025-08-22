Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Get the Aether Blade On Reckoning | Safe and Paintings Easter Egg Guide

The Aether Blade was a powerful weapon that was first introduced in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and makes a return with the Reckoning map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. This magically infused weapon can be used an unlimited number of times, but first requires players to gather some paintings and crack a safe with a fluffy friend. Luckily, I can break down how to get the weapons and the other goodies found within this safe. This guide will show players how to get the Aether Blade and complete the Safe and Paintings Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Aether Blade on Reckoning

You will find the Aether Blade locked in a Safe behind a painting that not only requires a key to open, but also the Mr. Peeks Field Upgrade to remove the painting it’s hiding behind. Before you can remove the painting, you will need to place 3 paintings in the correct spots in a corner of a room found in T1 Executive Suites. This room contains the teleporter that connects the Executive Suites and T1 Janus Reception. You will only be able to carry one painting at a time. Each time you place a painting, you will also get 500 Essence.

One painting is located in Android Assembly, near the Anti-Gravity Personnel Launcher, which connects Android Assembly to T1 Mutant Research. When standing at the launcher, look to the left for a cement pillar. You will find this painting leaning against the pillar behind some wet floor signs. Take this painting back up to the Executive Suites and place it in the spot to the left of the Zombie spawn barrier.

The second painting is hidden behind some machinery along the north wall of the T2 Sublevel 10 Pack-a-Punch room. Go to the left of the north end of the Particle Accelerator to find this painting. Put this painting in the spot to the right of the Zombie spawn barrier.

The last painting is behind the open door in the red room in T1 Janus Reception that opens after you unlock Pack-a-Punch and contains the teleporter that leads to T2 Sublevel 10. You can place this painting directly to the left of the Arsenal Machine.

Once the 3 paintings are placed, go into the Director’s Office and look behind Richtofen’s desk to find another painting. Use the Mr. Peeks Field Upgrade on the painting to knock it down and reveal a safe.

You will now need to get the Safe Key. Go to T2 Dark Entity Containment and go underneath the Forsaken’s container. Facing the Forsaken, look to the left and between the container and the stairs is a small gate that has a hole in it. Drive an ARC-XD through the opening and drive to the backside of the container to find an Aether crystal. Destroy the crystal with the ARC-XD.

This will cause a lot of Aether crystals to spawn on the back of the Forsaken’s container. Break all the crystals and among all the rewards is the Safe Key.

Head back to the Safe and interact with it to use the key to open it. This will open a Dark Aether portal and several enemies will spawn in the Director’s Office, including an HVT Disciple. Defeat all these enemies and you will now have access to the Safe.

The Aether Blade can be thrown like a Combat Axe and will jump between a few Zombies before returning to you. After a few seconds, the Aether Blade will recharge and allow you to use it again.

That is how to open the Safe and get the Aether Blade equipment on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.