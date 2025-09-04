Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Nuketown Block Party Event Pass Rewards

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 05 Reloaded update has arrived. It includes the new Jackpot multiplayer map, fresh game modes, and new additions to your arsenal. Some of those items feature in the Nuketown Block Party Event Pass, now live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

The Nuketown Block Party Event Pass consists of a free and premium track of rewards for players to unlock. The premium upgrade costs 1,100 Call of Duty points and contains more cosmetic rewards.

Celebrate Nuketown with a Block Party

Whether you’re working through the free or premium set of rewards, you must hit XP milestones. Although the amount of XP you need to earn isn’t shown in-game, you can track your progress towards each reward by visiting the Events tab, or the dedicated Nuketown Block Party tab from the main lobby screen. Here are all the rewards that are in the Nuketown Block Party event:

Free Track

Nuketown Mayor Operator Skin

The Bomb Weapon Sticker

Combat Bow Scorestreak

Welcome Home Spray

Fresh Baked Calling Card

Town Center Large Decal

PPSh-41 Submachine Gun Helical Magazine Attachment

Interrupted Signal Weapon Charm

Burnt Up Weapon Camo

Armed and Dangerous Melee Blueprint

Premium Track

Lady Quinn Operator Skin

Artificial Joy Emblem

Step On It! Loading Screen

Nuked Town Calling Card

Nuke Proof XM4 Weapon Blueprint

Partial Cover Emote

Dud-ly Finishing Move

Durable Gizmo Gun Screen

Nuketown Special FFAR 1 Weapon Blueprint

Mere Test Operator Skin

The Black Ops 6 and Warzone Nuketown Block Party Event Pass will end on September 25, 2025. If you don’t manage to unlock the rewards in time, the Combat Bow and PPSh-41 Helical attachment will be obtainable through an armory unlock challenge.

Another in-game event is lined up, known as Hell Ride. The rewards here include the Gravemark .357 Revolver, the Pro for Hire Operator Skin, Cannon Toss Finishing Move, a Weapon Charm, Calling Card, a GPR 91 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, and more.