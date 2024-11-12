There are a total of 8 Perks-a-Cola currently in Black Ops 6 Zombies with more to be added as more content is added during the game’s life cycle. Because of this and other things that can be purchased during a game like weapon upgrades, getting all of these Perks can take a lot of time. Luckily, there a a few different Easter Eggs on the Terminus map that provide free Perks to help speed up this process. One of these Easter Eggs involves taking out Zombies trapped in cages over the course of multiple rounds. This guide will show players how to do the caged Zombies Free Perk Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Do the Caged Zombies Free Perk Easter Egg on Terminus

To find the Caged Zombies and complete the Free Perk Easter Egg, you will need to make your way down to the Bio Lab area in the underground portion of the central island on Terminus. You can find this area by following the objective markers that lead you to all the AMP Generators. The Bio Lab is where you will find the third and final Generator as well as the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Once you’re in this room, go to the northwest corner and go to the upper floor that has a Level 3 Armor Plate Wall Buy. In the area that is out of the playable space above this Wall Buy are several caves, many of which will have Zombies reaching through the bars. You will need to eliminate all of the caged Zombies. There are some more cages to the left of the cages above the Wall Buy on the other side of some tanks so make sure you check all of them. Once you have eliminated all the Zombies, progress to the next round.

When you reach the next round, the cages will become filled with the Vermin Special Zombies. Once again eliminate all of these enemies and progress to the next round. On this third and final round, there will be Mangler Elite Zombies that spawn in the cages. Eliminate all the Manglers and a Random Perk Powerup will appear in front of you. Pick it up to get a free Perk. This Easter Egg can only be done once but can be done on any round. So, you can do it as soon as you reach Bio Lab but I suggest waiting to get a few Perks since the price of these drinks increases with each additional Perk you buy.

That is how you complete the caged Zombies Free Perk Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.