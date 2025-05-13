Do Roblox Insiders Indicate A Decline Happening At The Company?

We know that talking about things like stocks isn’t “typical game website behavior,” but when it comes to the bigger entities in the gaming space, you absolutely need to look at it when you feel it indicates that something good or bad is happening. For example, Nintendo reaching all-time high stock prices in Japan highlights how the company has a lot of good faith from the marketplace and investors. In contrast, the situation with Ubisoft is tenuous at best, and something to look out for. Then, there’s Roblox, a company that tries to paint itself as a “huge success,” but little details keep holding that statement back from being true.

Recently, we talked about the recent financial report that the dev team dropped, and it had some positive numbers for the company, including reaching new heights in the daily player count at over 90+ million people per day. However, the company was also at a serious net loss once again, and that net loss doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Then, there’s the news from Yahoo Finance about the “insiders” that have stock in the company. For those that don’t know, almost every major company has a group known as “insiders” who are basically “in the know” of what’s going on at the company and they often buy and sell stock depending on what’s happening in the “current climate.”

What Yahoo Finance revealed is that a large amount of stock from these insiders has been slowly sold off over the last year. That technically wouldn’t be much…until you realize that they sold them at a low rate and not a high one. In other words, they took a hit on their finances just to sell them. Just as important, that group hasn’t bought any stock in over three months. That’s very atypical, and Yahoo Finance feels that it’s a sign that the stock is in for some hard times. Or “bearish” times, as stock market people would say.

So what can we make of all this? It depends on how you read the news. We know that Roblox has been trying to bring in more and more “big brands” to try and get more income, but it’s been slow going. They even made a pitch to them recently that had some mixed results based on the numbers shown.

This isn’t to say that the game is “about to go under,” but it’s also not reaching the “peak” that some in the company have been teasing. Or, at least, not yet it isn’t.