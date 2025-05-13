Roblox Adds Graham Norton To Game For Eurovision Collaboration

For many in Europe, today is a big day, as the Eurovision Song Contest is officially streaming all over the world, which means that the fun, wackiness, beauty, and downright insanity of everything that comes with this event come into focus. Seriously, this is something that Europeans look forward to every single year, and there’s almost always a shocking moment or two that brings people to their feet in awe, wonder, and certain other feelings. If you recall, we noted that Roblox was getting in on the action via a special crossover event titled “My Eurovision Party 2025.” In it, players would be able to attend special parties with friends so that they could watch the event.

That event starts today, but there is one more twist that we didn’t get to tell you before. One of the people who is hosting a “party” within the game happens to be Graham Norton! If you don’t know who he is, he’s a lot. In fact, he’s one of the famed hosts over at the BBC in the UK, alongside being on the radio, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, and so much more.

As you’ll see in the video below, he’s now got a character in the game, and he’s more than welcoming to those who want to join his Eurovision party.

If you’re wondering, “Why does that not really look like Graham Norton?” you’re not alone in that feeling. In fact, many commenters on Instagram noted that it doesn’t really look like him. Just as important, when you listen to the clip of Graham welcoming everyone, it feels a bit…off. It’s very possible that this was a “rush job,” as it were, because Graham Norton might not really know or care about Roblox. That sounds mean, but it’s not the first time a celebrity has done something for a brand that they didn’t really care about. Money talks and all that.

Don’t let this sour the moment, though, as Eurovision is on, an that means that it’s time to rock out with bands from all over the place.

It makes sense that the game would want to capitalize on this, not just for the community aspect of everyone making their own parties and having friends come in to enjoy the show with them, but for the chance to bring new players to the mix solely because Eurovision was being played within it.

So, if this is your kind of party, you’ll want to jump in when you can!