Roblox Players Call Out Curious Official Video That Comany Released

When you’re dealing with a gaming company or publisher, one of their tasks is simply to interact with the community in various ways to ensure that their voices are heard. They are also tasked with things like social media, and trying to both engage with new people who might want to play their games, or continue to entice the current player base to not stop enjoying their title. In the case of Roblox, the team has done one of those things very well. They are constantly updating the game and attempting to fix a lot of what’s wrong with it. However, on the social media front, there are some concerns that many are bringing up.

The video below was apparently one that the actual Roblox team posted. If so, it’s not exactly the “best look” for the game itself. If you can’t tell, the “game” that is being shown is a guessing game where a player presses a button, hears a description of what they need to “go through,” and then they run through the large image that’s in front of them that matches the description. Then, they proceed to the next “round” of pictures and do it again.

this is a real video uploaded by Roblox Corporation™ pic.twitter.com/mFMVQquZAl — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) May 12, 2025

On the surface, that doesn’t sound so bad, as it’s a classic style of game. However, when you look deeper, you see lots of problems. For example, you see that the images themselves are AI images. As in, no true effort was put into the art process itself.

Second, while the game styling is classic, it’s not one you’d find in a place like Roblox without a few twists involved. Not to mention, as the voice description showcases, it’s not the most challenging thing ever.

The problem that many have with the clips, though, is that the dev team themselves were promoting. Many felt that was odd because the team made a previous promise via a blog post to reduce “exposure to low-quality content.” As in, the stuff that was clearly made with no true effort, and yet is trying to make money off of others.

This reeks of being one such title, especially with the AI art. So, why is the team promoting it? We honestly don’t know. Many called out the “double standard” and further stated that they needed to improve their social media game.

We might not get to know the true reason behind the posting, but hopefully, this was just a one-off and not a trend.