Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock the Krig C

A new season of Call of Duty means fresh weapons are about to join the battlefields of Black Ops 6 and the Krig C is preparing to slot into the assault rifle category. The Krig C is reminiscent of the Krig 6, last appearing in the franchise with Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

Activision describes the Krig C as a “full-auto assault rifle. High damage and average handling. Recoil pattern starts very controllable before ramping up.” The weapon is expected to perform well across many ranges due to its moderate damage to the body and four-shot elimination potential within its effective range. With this amount of damage comes increased recoil through sustained fire.

How to unlock the Krig C in Black Ops 6

The Krig C can be unlocked for free via battle pass page 3 of the Season 1 battle pass. That’s right, the Call of Duty battle pass is shifting to a page system, featuring two front pages of Instant Rewards which are acquired when buying the battle pass. Then, work through 100 in-game battle pass rewards across 14 Pages, including a mix of free and paid tiers.

Battle pass tokens are sticking around and they can be used to unlock rewards in any order you choose within each individual page.

Once you unlock the Krig C, you can begin working through the 43 weapon levels, as well as the camos associated with the assault rifle. A Krig C blueprint resides in page 14 of the battle pass, but this will only be available to battle pass owners.