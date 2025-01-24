Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Feng 82

It wouldn’t be a new Call of Duty season without fresh weapons joining the game and Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 02 will continue that tradition. One piece of utility that will be added to the light machine gun category goes by the name of the Feng 82.

From its description alone, the Feng 82 sounds as if it’s going to be a deadly force due to its “very slow rate of fire with great damage and handling.” No matter what your preferred playstyle, the weapon is expected to be versatile, “possessing the best accuracy and handling in its class.”

How to unlock the Feng 82 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The light machine gun will be one of the multitude of rewards set to populate the Season 02 battle pass. It will be locked behind Page 3 of the battle pass, appearing as a free HVT tier. A blueprint of the gun can also be unlocked via the battle pass on Page 10, but this will only be obtainable to battle pass owners.

The launch of Black Ops 6 changed the way in which battle pass rewards are acquired. When all tiers on a specific page have been unleashed, the HVT reward becomes accessible. Unlocking and claiming the HVT tier completes the page and opens up the next page of battle pass rewards.

You can create a loadout and begin earning all the camos associated with the Feng 82 as soon as you unlock the gun. There are 48 weapon levels to progress through, so it will be beneficial to break out any double weapon XP tokens you may have in the bank.

If you want to own the Feng 82 without having to work through the battle pass, the chances are that a blueprint for the light machine will be available to purchase as part of a bundle through the in-game store.

It will be interesting to see where the Feng 82 will fit in the meta, especially that of battle royale modes.