Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings

One of the keys to victory in Black Ops 6 is having the best audio settings on your side and this guide will detail everything you need to know.
Having the correct audio settings is an important aspect of Call of Duty multiplayer, as hearing enemy footsteps comes with a competitive advantage. With the debut of omvimovement, it’s more important than ever to hear what moves the opposition are making. With the best audio settings, you’ll be able to hear other players before you even see them coming.
The best Black Ops 6 audio settings
Here’s the full rundown of all the settings you need relating to volume.
Audio
- Master Game Volume: 70
- Gameplay Music Volume: 0
- Effects Volume: 70
- Cinematic Music Volume: 0
Audio Device
- Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Default System Device
- Speaker Output: Stereo
V
Global
- Audio Mix: Headphones
- Mono Audio: Off
- Mute Game When Minimized: Off
- Mute Licensed Music: Off (unless creating content)
- Asymmetrical Hearing Compensation: Off
Functionality
- Reduce Tinnitus Sound: Off
- Hitmarker Preset: Default
Voice Chat
- Voice Chat Volume: 25
- Voice Chat: On
- Proximity Chat: On
- Body Shield Chat: On
- Last Words Voice Chat: On
- Game Voice Channel: All Lobby
- Voice Chat Output Device: Default System Device
Microphone
- Microphone Level: 25
- Test Microphone: Off
- Microphone Mode: Push to Talk
- Microphone Input Device: Default System Device
If you are a PC player, you can enable Loudness Equalization to further enhance footstep clarity.
To turn on Loudness Equalization, you must:
- Open up your PC settings
- Go to the Audio Settings
- Find the Playback section
- Right click on your audio device
- Select Properties
- Go to he Enhancements tab
- Check the Loudness Equalization box
- Click Apply to save your changes
Those on console won’t be able to reap the rewards from this advanced audio setting. However, Xbox and PlayStation players can enable an Advanced Headphone mode via an extra tab in the in-game settings that aims to boost enemy audio.