Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings

Hear them before you see them.

One of the keys to victory in Black Ops 6 is having the best audio settings on your side and this guide will detail everything you need to know.

Having the correct audio settings is an important aspect of Call of Duty multiplayer, as hearing enemy footsteps comes with a competitive advantage. With the debut of omvimovement, it’s more important than ever to hear what moves the opposition are making. With the best audio settings, you’ll be able to hear other players before you even see them coming.

The best Black Ops 6 audio settings

Here’s the full rundown of all the settings you need relating to volume.

Audio

Master Game Volume: 70

70 Gameplay Music Volume: 0

0 Effects Volume: 70

70 Cinematic Music Volume: 0

Audio Device

Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Default System Device

Default System Device Speaker Output: Stereo

V

Global

Audio Mix: Headphones

Headphones Mono Audio: Off

Off Mute Game When Minimized: Off

Off Mute Licensed Music: Off (unless creating content)

Off (unless creating content) Asymmetrical Hearing Compensation: Off

Functionality

Reduce Tinnitus Sound: Off

Off Hitmarker Preset: Default

Voice Chat

Voice Chat Volume: 25

25 Voice Chat: On

On Proximity Chat: On

On Body Shield Chat: On

On Last Words Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Voice Chat Output Device: Default System Device

Microphone

Microphone Level: 25

25 Test Microphone: Off

Off Microphone Mode: Push to Talk

Push to Talk Microphone Input Device: Default System Device

If you are a PC player, you can enable Loudness Equalization to further enhance footstep clarity.

To turn on Loudness Equalization, you must:

Open up your PC settings

Go to the Audio Settings

Find the Playback section

Right click on your audio device

Select Properties

Go to he Enhancements tab

Check the Loudness Equalization box

Click Apply to save your changes

Those on console won’t be able to reap the rewards from this advanced audio setting. However, Xbox and PlayStation players can enable an Advanced Headphone mode via an extra tab in the in-game settings that aims to boost enemy audio.