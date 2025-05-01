Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Ladra

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 03 Reloaded update has arrived. Among the new additions is the Ladra, joining the submachine gun category in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Before you can see what it’s capable of, you must unlock the weapon.

Activision describes the Ladra as having “a high fire rate with excellent range and low recoil, the Ladra SMG can compete with the best even out to the mid-range.” However, the weapon does have comparatively low base damage, so you may need to equip an extended magazine or have an assault pack on-hand to counter the quick fire rate and the extra bullets you’ll need to take down a target.

How to unlock the Ladra in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To get your hands on the Ladra, you must complete the free track of the High Art event pass. This requires you to earn 370,000 total XP in your favorite multiplayer or battle royale modes. The High Art event will end on May 15, 2025, but if you don’t unlock the submachine gun in time, it will be obtainable via an armory unlock challenge.

The High Art event pass is a celebration of 4/20, so expect to pick up a range of themed rewards on your path to the Ladra ultimate reward. Double XP tokens, an Emblem, and an Operator skin are among the free rewards. There’s an option to upgrade to the Premium event pass for 1,100 Call of Duty points to acquire more cosmetics.

Other highlights of the Black Ops 6 update include two new multiplayer maps, Haven and Signal. Haven is designed for 6v6 combat and is set in the grounds of a KBG safehouse. As for Signal, this is a small map that offers both 6v6 and 2v2 fights, where water floods in through a breach in the walls. Use the water to your advantage to flank the enemy team.

Over in Warzone, the Train Station is open for business and a moving train full of loot now cruises around the map. Moreover, Ranked Play has returned and is playable in Verdansk for the very first time.