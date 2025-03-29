Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 03

A new season means a fresh batch of rewards are available for Black Ops 6 players to add to their collection while battling it out in Ranked Play Season 03.

In Season 03, there are Calling Cards and even blueprints to show off while you climb up the Ranked Play ladder. Further adjustments are also coming into effect when the Season 03 update goes live on April 2, 2025.

Rewards to grind for

Achieve match wins and work your way through the ranks during Season 03 to earn new seasonal rewards.

Get 10 Wins: Pro Issue AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint

Get 100 Wins: 100 Season 3 Wins Large Decal

Silver: Ranked Season 3 – Silver Calling Card

Gold: Ranked Season 3 – Gold Calling Card

Platinum: Ranked Season 3 – Platinum Calling Card

Diamond: Ranked Season 3 – Diamond Calling Card

Crimson: Ranked Season 3 – Crimson Calling Card

Iridescent: Ranked Season 3 – Iridescent Calling Card

Top 250: Ranked Season 3 – Top 250 Champion Calling Card

Players will also earn themed Weapon Blueprints for the Jackal PDW submachine gun, representing the rank achieved in Season 03 Black Ops 6 Ranked Play. This acts as a substitute to camos that have been on offer in the past.

Here is how to get your hands on Ranked Play blueprints which are distributed to those who reach Gold or above.

Gold: Start in/above or reach Gold at any point in Season 03

Platinum: Start in/above or reach Platinum at any point in Season 03

Diamond: Start in/above or reach Diamond at any point in Season 03

Crimson: Start in/above or reach Crimson at any point in Season 03

Iridescent: Start in/above or reach Iridescent at any point in Season 03

Top 250: Finish Season 03 in the Top 250

A new feature coming to Ranked Play in Season 03 is the ability for players to rejoin Ranked matches if they disconnect. Players will have a five-minute time window to rejoin and teammates will receive a reduced SR loss if a matchmade teammate rejoins and they lose the match.

In addition, retroactive SR adjustments will be made starting in Season 03 in an attempt to reduce the impact of cheaters. Anyone a cheater who ends up banned recently beats will receive SR refunds for those matches. Players who are detected to be playing with cheaters may be hit with SR reductions.