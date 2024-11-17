Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag

Have you been playing Black Ops 6 and keep coming across players with a gold Crown Clan Tag? The option was added with the Season 1 update, making usernames stand out from the crowd. If you want to use this icon yourself, this handy guide will show you how.

Every Call of Duty allows you to customize your Clan Tag with four to five characters, but having a gold crown is exclusive to Black Ops 6.

How to get the Crown Clan Tag in Black Ops 6

The Crown Clan Tag is only available to players who own the BlackCell battle pass. This gives you access to premium battle pass content for $29.99, including the exclusive Crown Clan Tag.

To wield the Crown Clan Tag, go to your profile via the Barracks tab or open the quick access menu by clicking on your account level towards the top right of your screen. Select the Clan Tag option and a drop down menu will appear. From here, select “equip BlackCell clan tag.”

Once you’ve added the Clan Tag to your profile, you and everyone else in your lobby will be able to see the crown next to your name. If you want to remove the Clan Tag at any time, you can by following the same steps, but remove it instead.

The BlackCell battle pass opens up access to a whole host of rewards such as:

B

Access to the Battle Pass plus 20 Battle Pass Tokens

Seven BlackCell-exclusive Operator Skins for: Sev (two Skins), Bayan, Bailey, Carver, Alvarez, and Stone.

Six BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints for the XM4 (Assault Rifle), Marine SP (Shotgun), Tsarkov 7.62 (Marksman Rifle), GPMG-7 (LMG), Saug (SMG), Krig C (Assault Rifle).

1,100 Call of Duty Points

BlackCell Instant Rewards Page

The ability to unlock any single Page from the Battle Pass, ignoring the usual minimum Tier requirements. From here, you can unlock the Tiers within that Page, and progress forwards (or backwards) from the Page provided the subsequent Tier unlock criteria is met.

Receive a 10% Battle Pass XP Boost

Don’t forget, if you pre-ordered or upgraded to the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6, the BlackCell battle pass is included with your purchase.