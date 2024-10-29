At the heart of the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a back that contains a reinforced steel vault. Players that want to break into it will first need to learn the code which can be found by tracking down 3 numbers hidden around the Zombie-infested town. Players who want to get the rewards that are contained within this secured location will want to know how to crack this giant safe open. This guide will show players how to Open the Liberty Falls Vault in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Open the Liberty Falls Vault in Black Ops 6

The Vault can be found in the Savings & Loans bank, the giant building near the center of the map that you can get on the roof of via multiple ziplines. Go to the left of the front desk to find the steel door. Interacting with it will prompt you to enter 3 numbers, each of which can range from 00 to 60. To find the numbers you need, track down the notes with each number written on them. These numbers will change every game, so you will need to track down these notes every time you play a new game and want to open the Vault on Liberty Falls.

The note with the first number is also in the Savings & Loan bank. When facing the Vault, turn around and go to the edge of the clerk counter to find a note next to a ski mask.

Head to the northeast corner of the map and go inside Olly’s Comics in the Riverside area. Jump behind the counter and look to the north toward the Aetherella statue. You can see the note on the back of the counter to the left of the cash register.

The final set of numbers can be found in Fuller’s Liberty Lanes bowling alley. Go to the counter near the door in the northwest corner of the building. Two beers are sitting in an ice carrier. Destroy this with your melee or gun to reveal the note with the last two numbers in the combination.

Memorize the numbers and head back to the bank. Enter the code to open the Vault. With the safe is opened, interact with the door to enter the Vault. This will bring you to a room full of deposit boxes and no Zombies. You can only stay in the Vault for 45 seconds and can only interact with it 3 times per round. Several deposit boxes are found in the Vaulot and can be opened with Loot Keys which can be dropped by Elite Zombies when they are defeated. These Loot Keys can come at different tiers of rarity with the better rarity providing better rewards from the deposit boxes.

This was the full breakdown of how to open the Liberty Falls Vault on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.