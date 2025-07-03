Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Olympia Special Weapon

We are half way through Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, which means it’s time for the Season 4 Reloaded update. The content drop added two multiplayer maps, a Party Ops limited-time mode, the return of Rebirth Island Ranked Play in Warzone, and more. As always, the mid-season update has brought new weapons to Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including the Olympia.

Fans of the Black Ops series will be all too familiar with the Olympia. It featured in the original Black Ops, as well as Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3. Activision describes the current iteration of the Olympia as wielding “very high damage and respectable range but requires frequent reloading.” The shotgun is characterized as a special weapon, meaning you don’t have to use Overkill to equip the gun as a second option in your loadout. Instead, it can simply be placed in your secondary weapon slot. That’s a lot of firepower to have in your back pocket.

How to unlock the Olympia in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Olympia can be obtained through the Free Track of the Beavis and Butt-Head Event Pass. It is the final reward of the Event Pass, so you’ll have to spend a large chunk of time earning enough XP to make it through each of the ten tiers.

The Beavis and Butt-Head crossover brings a variety of cosmetics for players to earn, inspired by the comedy series. All players can get free items related to the show by progressing through the Event Pass. There’s also a paid version of the Event Pass containing more cosmetics which is known as a Premium Track, and costs 1,100 Call of Duty Points.

As soon as you become the owner of the Olympia special weapon, you can begin levelling it up and earning the camos associated with it. Due to the gun’s high damage output and versatility at a distance, expect to run into enemies using the Olympia more times than you would like.