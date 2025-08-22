Aetherella makes a return on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. This comic book heroine, who first appeared in Liberty Falls, once again makes her presence felt in Janus Towers. Instead of being turned into the cape-wearing character, she will instead provide support to players with her powerful laser eyes. Players who want her help will first need to find and then activate this strange figure. This guide will show players how to complete the Aetherella Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Aetherella Easter Egg on Reckoning

To do the Aetherella Eater Egg, you will first need to find the Aethereall figure hidden within Janus Towers. Go to the map’s spawn room, T1 Janus Reception. Go to the Zombie spawn barrier in the northeast corner of the area, left of the Rampage Inducer. Through this barrier is a bathroom with a few stalls with closed doors. Use one of your Sprays on the leftmost door to open it. The Aetherella figure can be seen on the ground. You will now need to acquire the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon. Once you have this living weapon, shoot a charged shot at the figure to get it to start following you. In its current form, all it will do is fly around. There is a way to turn this figure into a deadly weapon.

Head down to Sublevel 10, the Pack-a-Punch room. You can go to the north end of the active particle accelerator and jump into it. You will turn into a ball of energy, and the Aetherella figure will get stuck in the accelerator’s beam. Exit the ball form and jump into the particle accelerator again. While in the energy ball form, collide with Aetherella as you make your way up the beam.

Aetherella will now follow you around and shoot lasers from her eyes at whatever you are aiming at. She will do this for a few rounds before disappearing. This Easter Egg can only be done once per game on Reckoning.

You can now do the Aetherella Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.