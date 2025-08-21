Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 treated Call of Duty fans to the reveal of Black Ops 7. Pre-orders of every Black Ops 7 Edition are now live on all platforms, each with bonuses.

Black Ops 7 is available to purchase digitally or physically. Cross-Gen Editions for console include the base game on both console generations within the same console family (Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, or PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.) The Cross-Gen Edition is priced at $69.99, the Standard Edition on PC also costs $69.99, while the Vault Edition has a $99.99 price tag. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to Black Ops 7 on day one.

More Call of Duty guides

Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the ABR A1 | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the PML 5.56 | Call of Duty: Warzone – When Does Resurgence Ranked Play Launch? | Answered | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – When Does Fringe Return? | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag |

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Editions

Digital

Vault Edition (All Platforms)

Cross-Gen Edition (Console, Xbox on PC)

Standard Edition (PC on Battle.Net and Steam)

Physical

Cross-Gen Bundle (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4)

Standard Edition (PlayStation 5)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Pre-Order Bonuses

Placing a pre-order of any version of Black Ops 7 will allow early access to the Open Beta from October 2, 2025. An Open Beta for everyone runs from October 5 until October 8, 2025.

Also, pre-ordering Black Ops 7 gives you the Reznov Challenge Pack, Operator skins which are useable in Black Ops 6 and Warzone once you’ve completed in-game challenges.

Challenge 1: Unlock the “Stalingrad Reznov” Operator Skin

Equip the “SOG Reznov” Operator and complete one of the following in-game challenges to unlock the “Reznov Stalingrad Reznov” Operator Skin and the second challenge:

Get 100 eliminations in multiplayer with the SOG Reznov Operator equipped

Get 1,000 eliminations in Zombies with the SOG Reznov Operator equipped

Get 20 eliminations in Warzone with the SOG Reznov Operator equipped

Challenge 2: Unlock the “Memory Reznov” Operator Skin

Equip the “Stalingrad Reznov” Operator Skin, and complete one of the following in-game challenges to unlock the “Memory Reznov” Operator Skin:

Get 200 eliminations in multiplayer with the Stalingrad Reznov Operator Skin equipped

Get 2,000 eliminations in Zombies with the Stalingrad Reznov Operator Skin equipped

Get 40 eliminations in Warzone with the Stalingrad Reznov Operator Skin equipped

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Vault Edition

Being a premium copy of the game, the Vault Edition contains exclusive bonuses which are:

Operator Collection – Four skins for Karma, Harper, Reaper EWR-3, and T.E.D.D. (available for use in the beta, and then in Black Ops 7 and Warzone at launch)

Four skins for Karma, Harper, Reaper EWR-3, and T.E.D.D. (available for use in the beta, and then in Black Ops 7 and Warzone at launch) Reznov Challenge Pack

Mastercraft Weapon Collection – Blank Certainty Blueprint for the Peacemaker MK1 (Assault Rifle,) Authorized Destroyed Blueprint for the Dravec 45 (SMG,) Dire Experiment Blueprint for the M10 Breacher (Shotgun,) Ballistic Scyth3 Blueprint for the VS RECON (Sniper Rifle,) Shock Blade Blueprint for the Flatline Mk.II (Melee)

Blank Certainty Blueprint for the Peacemaker MK1 (Assault Rifle,) Authorized Destroyed Blueprint for the Dravec 45 (SMG,) Dire Experiment Blueprint for the M10 Breacher (Shotgun,) Ballistic Scyth3 Blueprint for the VS RECON (Sniper Rifle,) Shock Blade Blueprint for the Flatline Mk.II (Melee) BlackCell Battle Pass

Ultra GobbleGum Pack

Permanent Unlock Token (permanently unlock any unlockable progression item before entering Prestige)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release worldwide on November 14, 2025.