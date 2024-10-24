Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus – How To Pack-A-Punch

The Terminus map in Black Ops 6 is as classic as you can get in Call of Duty: Zombies. Returning to an elaborate prison with a massive underground laboratory, you’ll need to fight through waves of zombies and restore power to access the important Pack-a-Punch upgrade machine. If you’re curious how to complete the first steps, check out the full guide below.

For more Zombies, learn how to Pack-a-Punch in Liberty Falls here.

Step #1: Turn On Power

To turn on the power in Terminus, you’ll need to find and activate three generators. The AMP Generators cost 500 essences to start and requires time to charge. When activating the AMP, zombies will spawn and attack the generator. Defend it and make sure they don’t destroy it before it is fully charged.

If the generator is destroyed, you’ll need to spend another 500 essence and try again from the start of the sequence.

Once the timer is up, the AMP Generator will charge and release a burst of energy that wipes out all nearby zombies. There are three AMP Generators you’ll need to charge in the Terminus map.

AMP Generator #1 : The first generator is located near the Holding Cells . Go through the open doors to the Guard Station — the AMP is to the right of the doors to the Security Overlook area.

: The first generator is located near the . Go through the open doors to the — the AMP is to the right of the doors to the Security Overlook area. AMP Generator #2 : From the Guard Station, exit to the exterior to the Security Overlook and enter the Control Room. Take out the guards and spend 750 essences to unlock the door to the Communications area . Take the path down the stairs to Engineering and unlock the door to the white building in the back-right. The door costs 1000 essence . The AMP Generator is inside the Living Quarters .

: From the Guard Station, exit to the exterior to the Security Overlook and enter the Control Room. Take out the guards and spend to unlock the door to the . Take the path down the stairs to and unlock the door to the white building in the back-right. The door costs . The AMP Generator is inside the . AMP Generator #3: From the Living Quarters, go to the Rec Yard on the opposite side. Enter the Mess Hall and unlock the 1250 essence door. This leads to the Seaside Path. Go down the muddy hill to reach an area beneath the massive coastal gun. Down below, there’s a cracked wall. Open it with 1500 essence. Follow the Seaside Cave path to yet another locked door — this one cost 1750 essence.

The final door leads to the Bio Lab. Use the AMP Generator here to finally restore power. This also unlocks any power gates in the main map, giving you more places to explore.

NOTE: To make charging the AMP Generators easier, clear out rounds and play with Zombies Campaign characters — these characters get special, longer dialogue between rounds. After clearing a round, you’ll always have seconds before the next round starts. If you’re playing a Zombies Operator, then you’ll get longer transitions between rounds.

Don’t forget to use nonlethal deployables like Flashbangs to stun zombies and give yourself a little extra time.

Step #2: Find The Pack-A-Punch

The Pack-A-Punch machine is located on a submerged lift platform. To reach it, jump in the water and follow the objective marker — use the computer terminal screen opposite the Pack-a-Punch to raise the lift out of the water.

The Inclined Lift can be raised and lowered for 500 essences. The Pack-a-Punch machine always sits on the inclined lift, so it can be strategically moved around the map. Like previous Pack-a-Punch machines, it costs 5000 essences to activate.

Use it to upgrade your weapons — every upgrade is worth it. Zombies become stronger at higher rounds, forcing you to upgrade your weapons with the Pack-a-Punch to keep up. If you want to live for long, grab this Pack-a-Punch as early as possible.