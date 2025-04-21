Roblox’s Anime Rangers X Gems Guide

There are many “questionably legal” games within certain gaming universes that make you wonder how they get away with it without being sued. In the case of Roblox’s Anime Rangers X, the question is arguably even more pronounced. The image above is from the game, and anime fans will know exactly who that is and why that IP “isn’t exactly theirs,” and yet, it and many other characters from different anime universes can be summoned within the game. But how do you do that? You have to get gems and then use them to bring forth new heroes to control. How do you get gems? Our guide will help you get plenty.

How To Get Gems In Roblox’s Anime Rangers X

How summoning works in the game will be familiar to those who have played “gacha” titles in the past. There are banners in the game where you’ll get “nondescript anime characters” every time you pay for a summon. The catch is that the best units, which are labeled “legendary” and “mythical,” have incredibly low summon rates, with the latter only being summoned 1% of the time! That’s how they get you to play the game more and possibly pay for gems.

However, if you want a less costly method to get them, you do have options.

For example, quests are one of the “easiest” ways to get gems. Sure, you have to finish the quest to get them, but if you spend your time wisely, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Plus, quests happen daily and weekly, so you’ll rarely be out of ones that can get you more gems.

Ironically, summons can get you more gems. Specifically, every time you bring an all-new unit to your roster, your “Unit Index” will give you 50 gems. So, the more new units you get, the more gems you rake in.

If you’re up for a challenge, you can always “up the ante” by going into the Nightmare Mode and then jumping into the last chapter of the various “Story Stages” you can work your way through. Note that we said the “last chapter,” as that’s the only one that’ll give you gems. If you can get through them on Nightmare Mode, you’ll be gifted far more gems than if you did it on the basic modes.

Oh, and if you need to take a break from the game? Just head to the “AFK world,” keep the game running, and by the time you’re back, you’ll have some gems waiting for you!