Black Ops 6 Zombies: Citadelle Des Morts Raven Free Perk Easter Egg Guide

Getting all the perks in Black Ops 6 Zombies can be difficult and a large expense. Luckily on Citadelle Des Morts, there are several ways to get Perks for absolutely free. One of these Free Perk Easter Eggs comes from a raven that you can set free. Players will need to know how to free this raven and get the Random Perk Power-Up to drop from the bird. This guide will show players how to complete the Raven Free Perk Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Raven Free Perk Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts

In order to get this Free Perk, you will first need to return magic to the castle by first activating the Pack-a-Punch machine and then talking to Gabriel Krafft. You can find the professor in the Dungeon to the east of the Pack-a-Punch room. Go to the area behind the Quick Revive Perk Machine. Interact with the wooden door to talk to Krafft. When his dialogue is complete, you will be able to unlock the Incantation spells hidden around the map. This is important because the Free Perk Easter Egg is tied to a part of the Dark Incantation quest.

Go to the Pack-a-Punch room and head to the south end of the area to find a cave slide that you can spend 500 Essence on to quickly get back to the Town Square spawn room.

Near the end of the slide is a raven sitting on a rock. You will need to shoot the raven before exiting the slide. The raven will then take flight and fly around the exterior part of the map. You would usually shoot the raven to get it to drop its claw to get the Dark Incantation but instead, you will need to make sure the raven stays in the sky.

The raven will fly clockwise around the map and you will need to run around underneath it. Stay right under the bird as it flies around. You will know that you are doing this right as long as you hear the bird’s call as it flies. After chasing the bird for 3 minutes and 30 seconds, a red spark will come out of the raven and fall to the ground. This will drop a Random Perk drop and give you one perk you don’t currently have when it is picked up. This can be done every game of Citadelle Des Morts but can only be done once per game.

You now know how to get the Raven Free Perk Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.