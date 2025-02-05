Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Get A Free Aether Tool on The Tomb | Waterfall Easter Egg Guide

Black Ops 6 Zombies sees the return of the Weapon Rarity System introduced in Black Ops Cold War. Increasing the rarity of your weapon is just as important as getting Pack-a-Punch levels but doing so can take a long time since getting the necessary Salvage to fully upgrade a weapon will take most players pretty far into a match. Luckily, there is an Easter Egg that will provide players will an Ather Tool, an item that will upgrade a weapon to the rarity the tool corresponds with. This means that players who perform this Easter Egg at a certain point can turn a starting weapon into a Legendary tier weapon for absolutely free. So, allow me to show players how to perform this very useful secret. This guide will show players how to get the free Aether Tool Easter Egg on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get a Free Aether Tool on The Tomb

This Easter Egg is found in the Dark Aether Nexus, which is where you will find the Pack-a-Punch machine. To get this free Aether Tool, you will need to go over the west end of the Nexus. This is near a small square ruin and is where the Wunderfizz Machine spawns on Round 25. Once here, you will need to look for the two nearby waterfalls. One is along the path to the south of the ruins and the other is to the north of the ruins behind the Workbench. You must freeze these waterfalls. This can be done by using the Ice Staff or by shooting the water with a weapon that has the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod on the weapon.

Once both waterfalls have been frozen, the Aether Tool will spawn in the ruins. The rarity of the Tool will depend on which round you perform this Easter Egg. Here is a breakdown of how to get each Aether Tool rarity:

The Rare Aether Tool will spawn between Round 1-10

The Epic Aether Tool will spawn between Round 11-20

The Legendary Aether Tool will spawn after Round 20

You know now how to complete the free Aether Tool Easter Egg On The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.