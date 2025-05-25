Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone – All Season 04 Ranked Play Rewards

Transitioning to the next season of Black Ops 6 and Warzone means a Ranked Play reset. As always, there are cosmetic rewards tied to the competitive playlist, corresponding with the amount of wins and eliminations you’re able to achieve, along with the highest rank you’re able to hit in Season 04.
A separate set of Ranked Play rewards are on offer in multiplayer and battle royale modes. However, you can equip the rewards across both experiences once you’ve unlocked them, thanks to cross-progression.
It’s a long way to the top
In Black Ops 6 multiplayer, your progress is mainly shown off through Calling Cards and Weapon Charms. Here are all the rewards up for grabs and the requirements you must meet to obtain them:
- Get 10 Wins: “Pro Reissue AMES 85” AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint
- Get 100 Wins: “Ranked Season 4 – 100 Wins” Large Decal
- Silver: “Ranked Season 4 – Silver” Calling Card
- Gold: “Ranked Season 4 – Gold” Calling Card and Charm
- Platinum: “Ranked Season 4 – Platinum” Calling Card and Charm
- Diamond: “Ranked Season 4 – Diamond” Calling Card and Charm
- Crimson: “Ranked Season 4 – Crimson” Calling Card and Charm
- Iridescent: “Ranked Season 4 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Charm
- Top 250: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250” Calling Card and Charm
- Season 04 Champion: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card
Featuring more variety, here are all Ranked Play rewards and challenges for Warzone in Season 04:
- First Season Win: Weapon Charm
- Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker
- Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo
- Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination LR 7.62 Weapon Blueprint
- Silver: “Ranked Season 4 – Silver” Emblem
- Gold: “Ranked Season 4 – Gold” Emblem and Decal
- Platinum: “Ranked Season 4 – Platinum” Emblem and Decal
- Diamond: “Ranked Season 4 – Diamond” Emblem and Decal
- Crimson: “Ranked Season 4 – Crimson” Emblem and Decal
- Iridescent: “Ranked Season 4 – Iridescent” Emblem and Decal
- Top 250: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250” Emblem and Decal
- Season 04 Champion: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 04 will begin on May 29, 2025. The update will also bring new weapons and modes to both games, while Operators will be able to deploy to new territory in Black Ops 6 through the roll out of five multiplayer maps during the season.