Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone – All Season 04 Ranked Play Rewards

Transitioning to the next season of Black Ops 6 and Warzone means a Ranked Play reset. As always, there are cosmetic rewards tied to the competitive playlist, corresponding with the amount of wins and eliminations you’re able to achieve, along with the highest rank you’re able to hit in Season 04.

A separate set of Ranked Play rewards are on offer in multiplayer and battle royale modes. However, you can equip the rewards across both experiences once you’ve unlocked them, thanks to cross-progression.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Team Elimination Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – When Does Fringe Return? | Black Ops 6: How to Vote to Forfeit in Ranked Play | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings |

It’s a long way to the top

In Black Ops 6 multiplayer, your progress is mainly shown off through Calling Cards and Weapon Charms. Here are all the rewards up for grabs and the requirements you must meet to obtain them:

Get 10 Wins: “Pro Reissue AMES 85” AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint

Get 100 Wins: “Ranked Season 4 – 100 Wins” Large Decal

Silver: “Ranked Season 4 – Silver” Calling Card

Gold: “Ranked Season 4 – Gold” Calling Card and Charm

Platinum: “Ranked Season 4 – Platinum” Calling Card and Charm

Diamond: “Ranked Season 4 – Diamond” Calling Card and Charm

Crimson: “Ranked Season 4 – Crimson” Calling Card and Charm

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 4 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Charm

Top 250: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250” Calling Card and Charm

Season 04 Champion: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

Featuring more variety, here are all Ranked Play rewards and challenges for Warzone in Season 04:

First Season Win: Weapon Charm

Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker

Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo

Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination LR 7.62 Weapon Blueprint

Silver: “Ranked Season 4 – Silver” Emblem

Gold: “Ranked Season 4 – Gold” Emblem and Decal

Platinum: “Ranked Season 4 – Platinum” Emblem and Decal

Diamond: “Ranked Season 4 – Diamond” Emblem and Decal

Crimson: “Ranked Season 4 – Crimson” Emblem and Decal

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 4 – Iridescent” Emblem and Decal

Top 250: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250” Emblem and Decal

Season 04 Champion: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 04 will begin on May 29, 2025. The update will also bring new weapons and modes to both games, while Operators will be able to deploy to new territory in Black Ops 6 through the roll out of five multiplayer maps during the season.