Call of Duty: Warzone – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 03 Reloaded

After a brief absence, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 03 Reloaded will bring Ranked Play back to Warzone. Players will compete on the main battle royale map, Verdansk. As you journey through Warzone Ranked Play in Season 03, you will earn a range of cosmetic rewards.

Although Verdansk’s first rodeo was five years ago, this is the first time Ranked Play has been available on the map. Ranked Play didn’t arrive to the battle royale until after the map was taken out of the rotation. Players who rejoined the game to experience Verdansk all over again may not be familiar with Ranked Play.

To progress through the ranks, earn Skill Rating (SR) points for placement, eliminating opponents, and completing challenges. The amount of SR acquired for achieving eliminations will be greater or lesser depending on the difference between your rank and your target’s rank. There’s also a deployment fee going into each match which increases depending on your rank.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Joint Operations Mode Explained | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the HDR | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the CR-56 AMAX | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 03 | Black Ops 6: How to Vote to Forfeit in Ranked Play | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Track Camo and Calling Card Challenges | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings |

The competition is heating up

Here are all the rewards available to earn as you play Ranked on Verdansk and transition through the various ranks:

Get 25 Eliminations: “Crownbreaker” Weapon Sticker

“Crownbreaker” Weapon Sticker Get 100 Eliminations: “Ranked Renegade” Weapon Camo

“Ranked Renegade” Weapon Camo Win a Ranked Play match: “Junkyard Dog” Weapon Charm

“Junkyard Dog” Weapon Charm Get 250 Eliminations: “Exile’s Resolve” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Exile’s Resolve” Assault Rifle Blueprint Silver: “Platatag” Emblem

“Platatag” Emblem Gold: “Arumural” Emblem and “Golden Cup” Spray

“Arumural” Emblem and “Golden Cup” Spray Platinum: “Platinumpasting” Emblem and “Platinum Blet” Spray

“Platinumpasting” Emblem and “Platinum Blet” Spray Diamond: “Blue Carbon Style” Emblem and “Diamond Crown” Spray

“Blue Carbon Style” Emblem and “Diamond Crown” Spray Crimson: “Crimsonpiece” Emblem and “Crimson Banner” Spray

“Crimsonpiece” Emblem and “Crimson Banner” Spray Iridescent: “Iridosketch” Emblem and “Iridescent Wreath” Spray

“Iridosketch” Emblem and “Iridescent Wreath” Spray Top 250: “Factum Heroes” Emblem and “Unstoppable 250” Spray

“Factum Heroes” Emblem and “Unstoppable 250” Spray #1 Overall: “Semideistsyle” Emblem

Along with the mid-season update comes map changes to Verdansk. The train will be functional again, moving around Verdansk with loot on board. The Triumph TF 250-X bike already in Rebirth Island will join Verdansk, along with risky but rewarding High Value Loot zones.

As the stakes prepare to rise in Verdansk, grab your trio for the return of Warzone Ranked Play on May 1, 2025. Do you have what it takes to get your name on the Top 250 leaderboard?