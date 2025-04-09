Black Ops 6 Zombies not only reintroduces the beloved Ray Gun Mark II with the release of Shattered Veil but also several all-new variants that give the weapon new properties and abilities. Each of these upgrades requires players to complete a quest to unlock them with each of these steps involving a special item known as an Empty Canister. These glass vials can be found around the map but can be a massive roadblock to players that don’t know how or where to find these canisters. Luckily, I can help anyone struggling with getting these items! This guide will show players where to find all Empty Canister locations on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

All Empty Canister Locations on Shattered Veil

You can find a total of 3 empty canisters. Each one requires some Equipment or a specific weapon to acquire. This breakdown will show you where to find the canisters, as well as some spawn locations for the Equipment needed to get them. Each canister can be used for any Mark II upgrade quest.

Empty Canister #1

One of the canisters can only be acquired by using an LT-53 Kazimir Tactical grenade. You can hope to get lucky and wait for a Zombie to drop one, or you can craft one at a Crafting Table for 1.500 Salvage. There is a free Kazimir you can use by going down to the underground Service Tunnel. In the middle part of the tunnel, next to a crashed truck, is a corpse holding a Kazimir.

When you get a Kazimir, go to the Rear Patio and look for a window under the Double Tap Root Beer Perk Machine. You can see the Empty Canister sitting on a barrel in the window. Throw the Kazimir in front of the window to suck up the Canister. When the Kazimir ends, the Canister will drop to the ground.

Empty Canister #2

The next Canister requires the use of at least 2 Combat Axes. Like the Kazimir, you can wait for a Zombie to drop one but there are 3 Axes that can be picked up around the map. One Combat Axe is in the Garden Pond spawn room on a log in the west end of the area.

Another Axe is found under the bed in the Nursery.

The last Axe is on a table to the right of the Pack-a-Punch machine in Security Overlook.

Now that you have 2 Combat Axes, go to the Mainframe Chamber and look to the left of the elevator. You will see a tube with a dead body inside and the Empty Canister as well. To the left of this tube is a letter written on the wall. This will either be an A or a B and will change every game you play.

Go through the Mainframe Chamber hallway and into the Service Tunnel. Look to the left of the cell with the Doppleghast. Outside the map, you will see a pipe with a few valves along it. The leftmost valve will have gas leaking out of it. You will need to direct this gas through the pipe with the letter next to the tube. You do this by throwing a Combat Axe at the middle valve and then at the valve next to the letter that was next to the tube. Gas will then come out of the pipes and you will get a voiceline from S.A.M..

Return to the tube in the Mainframe Chamber and you will see it has filled with gas. Use any weapon that does explosive damage to destroy the tube. This will release the Canister and allow you to pick it up.

Empty Canister #3

The last Canister can only be acquired after getting a Ray Gun Mark II. This can be gotten from the Mystery Box or by completing an Easter Egg quest to get one for free. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to unlock a free Ray Gun Mark II for a more in-depth explanation of the quest, but here is a quick breakdown:

Kill the Lab Technician in the Mainframe Chamber. This Zombie will start spawning on Round 10. Pick up the Floppy Disk.

Use the disk on the computer in the East Foyer to print out a protocol name.

Decipher the protocol with the letters on the chalkboard in the Nursery to get a number code.

Enter the code into the number pad next to the cell holding the HVT Doppleghast in the Service Tunnel.

Defeat the Doppleghast and pick up the Severed Arm it drops.

Open the glass case in the Armory found in the Supply Depot to unlock the Ray Gun Mark II.

With the Mark II, you will now need to track down Blue Crystals found around the map. These Crystals will spawn in the same locations every game and must be shot with the Mark II to break them. The first one is found on the roof in the southwest corner of the Service Tunnel.

Another is round on the roof of the Conservatory.

Another is on the wall in the East Foyer in the room south of the Stamin-Up Perk Machine.

The Last one is on the wall outside the Nursery to the south of the PhD Flopper Perk Machine.

Each of the crystals will drop loot when they are destroyed, with one of them giving you the Empty Canister. The crystal that the Canister is found in will be different every game.

You can now find all of the Empty Canister locations on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.