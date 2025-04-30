Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Joint Operations Mode Explained

With Black Ops 6 Season 03 Reloaded, the global search for the Pantheon moles has transitioned into a new phase, as Operators revisit new territories revealed in the video Hudson recorded before his death. As a result, there are new challenges for players to face in these regions and beyond, with one of them known as Joint Operations, arriving with the mid-season update.

Every year, Call of Duty releases content coinciding with 4/20. Usually it comes in the form of a themed event, with wacky game modes and Operators hitting the store. Last year, Modern Warfare 3 introduced players to the memorable Get Higher parkour map. This saw players climb to the top of an obstacle course, earning vibrant camos and attempting to beat the course in the best time possible. The celebration in Black Ops 6 also brings with it a new game mode in the form of Joint Operations and an event pass full of rewards.

More Call of Duty guides

Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the HDR | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the CR-56 AMAX | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 03 | Black Ops 6: How to Vote to Forfeit in Ranked Play | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Track Camo and Calling Card Challenges | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings |

What is the Joint Operations game mode in Black Ops 6?

Joint Operations is a unique challenge across Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Order, and Kill Confirmed multiplayer modes. The order of the modes will be randomized at the start of each match.

The course of the match will be altered through the addition of modifiers that effect every Operator, including a +420 Score Bonus, Third-Person, Visual Impairment, Double Health, Hardcore, Paranoia Sounds, Low Gravity, Double Jump, and Increased Movement Speed.

Battle it out for two minutes in each mode, with the match ending when one team reaches the Score Limit or at the conclusion of all five modes. At this point, the team with the highest score wins the game.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear how long the Joint Operators limited-time mode will stick around for. Judging by the pattern of past seasons, it will likely be in the multiplayer rotation until the end of Season 03. All will become clear when Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 03 Reloaded launches on May 1, 2025.