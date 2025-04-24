Black Ops 6 Zombies is filled with unique Easter Eggs and the Sleepwalking Easter Egg on Shattered Veil is one of the most original ones the mode has seen. This Easter Egg can only be done at a very specific time during a game, so players will need to know how and when to do it so that they don’t miss out on some really strong rewards. This guide will show players how to complete the Sleepwalking Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Sleepwalking Easter Egg on Shattered Veil

As I said in the opening, this is a very unique Easter Egg since it can only be done during the transition between Rounds 11 to 12. During Round 11, go to the Study and look in the southwest corner of the area to find a Grandfather Clock. Interact with it to get the hands to start spinning.

Now, go to the Director’s Quarters and end Round 11. During the round transition, lie prone on the large bed.

While lying in bed, the screen will fade to black and when you “wake up,” there will be footsteps on the ground leading out of the room. The halls of the mansion will be filled with sleeping Zombies that you will need to not disturb.

At the end of the footprints is a locked chest that you can only open with a key. Look for a Zombie that has Zs coming out of its head that are multi-colored. They will have the key. If you kill the Zombie or disturb the others, you can pick up the key from their corpse but the chest will downgrade and you will get worse rewards.

You can walk up to the Zombie and loot the key from them without disturbing them. This will give you the best rewards from the chest, which can include Perks and Aether Tools. No matter the type of chest you open, you will get the A Monstrous Proposal Document Intel the first time you do this Easter Egg.

You know now how to complete the Sleepwalking Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.