Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the CR-56 AMAX

It wouldn’t be a new season of Call of Duty if more weapons didn’t join the loot pool. Season 03 has special additions in the form of throwback weapons, coinciding with the return of Verdansk. The Kilo 141 is back, as well as the HDR, and the CR-56 AMAX. Here is how to unlock the CR-56 AMAX in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, so you can get a hit of nostalgia.

Activision describes the CR-56 AMAX as “combining high-damage hits with a fast fire rate and good handling, the CR-56 AMAX is the perfect mid-range weapon for downing targets fast. Eliminate enemies in three to four shots up to 25 meters out, leaving plenty left over to chew through equipped armor. Quick reloads get you back into the action fast, a helpful trait no matter how you choose to customize the weapon via Gunsmith.”

How to unlock the CR-56 AMAX in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The lightweight assault rifle can be unlocked once you reach battle pass Page 6 as a free HVT tier reward. A blueprint for the CR-56 AMAX is available on the completion page of the Season 03 battle pass, but you must own the battle pass to get it due to the fact that it is a paid reward.

As a reminder, the launch Black Ops 6 overhauled the way in which battle pass rewards are obtained. Once all tiers on a specific page have been unleashed, the HVT becomes accessible. Unlocking and claiming the HVT completes the page and opens up the next page of battle pass rewards.

As soon as you unlock the CR-56 AMAX it will be ready and waiting to be equipped in your Black Ops 6 arsenal. Level the gun up to gain access to attachments and complete challenges to get your hands on its camos.

The CR-56 AMAX will be usable in Warzone when Verdansk goes live on April 3, 2025. With other classic long range options arriving this season, it will be interesting to see if the CR-56 AMAX or something else makes its way to the top of the meta.