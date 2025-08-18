Fallout Season 2 Offers First Look At A Pre-War New Vegas

We’re seeing a plethora of new video game adaptations. From movies to TV series, these adaptations are coming out and basking in some much-needed limelight. It wasn’t long ago that we saw poor adaptations come out that were nothing but a shell of the IP it was based on. One of the series that continues to capture audiences is Fallout. We now have a few screenshots showcasing a new peek at Fallout season 2 as we wait for the season to debut.

The first season of Fallout was a huge hit. This debuted on the Amazon Prime Video subscription service. With it, both newcomers and veteran players were able to check out a new storyline set in the iconic wasteland. However, once the series came to an end, it left us with a tease of what’s to come.

Fallout Season 2 Hits New Vegas

We got a Full House… take a peek at what's on hand for Season Two pic.twitter.com/q7cX8RzE7m — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) August 18, 2025

Fallout New Vegas has been one of the more cherished video game installments of the franchise. Developed under Obsidian Entertainment, despite how much fans enjoyed the game and location, we haven’t been back to the area in the video games. While not a video game, we know Fallout season 2 will be shifting its focus to the New Vegas area.

Today, thanks to the official Fallout Prime Video X account, we have a few new screenshots from the upcoming season. With it, we have a new look at some of the iconic cast of characters we’ve been following during the first season of the storyline. However, what’s also worth pointing out is that we are apparently getting a few flashback sequences.

That’s nothing new, as we’ve seen flashback moments throughout the first season. However, this upcoming season will give us a flashback to New Vegas. It appears that our favorite ghoul, when he was still just a smoothskin, had visited Lucky 38. Now, just what all he got into in New Vegas before the bombs dropped is a mystery for now.

Fortunately, we should get a new look at the upcoming season during Gamescom ONL tomorrow. However, even then, we’ll still be waiting for the season to air this December. Hopefully, we’ll get an official release date tomorrow to pinpoint when exactly in December we’ll get to sit in on the new season.