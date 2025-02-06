The Tomb is the next chapter of the Dark Aether Saga in Black Ops 6 Zombies and tasks players with finding the fabled Sentinel Artifact. To do this, the crew must go down deep into an abandoned excavation site and cross over into the otherworldly realm of the Dark Aether. While exploring this tomb and parallel reality, there are several pieces of Intel that players can collect to learn more about the area’s history as well as the crew and new hints at the story’s future. To learn everything they can about this map, players will want to know how to get all of these collectibles. This guide will show players all The Tomb Intel locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

All The Tomb Intel Locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Tomb has 22 pieces of collectible Intel, divided into 3 categories: Audio Logs, Documents, and Artifacts. You can track these items in the “Zombies Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Each piece of Intel comes with an in-game hint that can be found in the Zombies Intel menu. Some pieces of Intel are only found as part of the The Tomb Main Quest Easter Egg on the map and it will be noted what step you need to be on to get the Intel.

Audio Logs

There are a total of 11 Audio Logs in The Tomb. These can be in the form of small tape recorders or miniature gramophones hidden all across the map. When you interact with them, they will play a recording that you can stay and listen to. You can replay the audio in the “Zombies Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 10 Audio Log Intel on The Tomb.

Against A Wall

Hint: Shoot to Kill

Go to the Shrine of the Hierophants, the room at the north end of the map. Go to the door that leads to the Subterranean Temple and then look to the right of the door to find this Log.

Making a Monocle

Hint: Column C

Go to the Ossuary at the south end of the map and into the room that has the Speed Cola Perk Machine. Go to the passage that leads into the room with the green portal and look left of the door and next to the stone jar is this Intel.

The Infamous Mr. Rhodes

Hint: To-Go Box

In the Dig Site, also known as the spawn room, go to the northwest corner of the room and you will find this Intel sitting on a green crate.

Look At All The Bodies

Hint: Tile Work

Also in the Dig Site, this Audio Log is to the right of the blue Dark Aether portal.

Grave Robbers

Hint: Miniatures

Go into the Tombs, the area in the northwest corner of the map. At the bottom of the stairs that lead from the Dig Site, turn right and look at the base of a statue to find this Audio Log.

The Knaves

Hint: On a Slab

Go to the Subterranean Temple, the area where you place the Amulet to open the Dark Aether. To the east of the altar that you place the Amulet on, go down the stairs and you will find this Log on a slab at the bottom of the northern stairs.

Spring Time

Hint: Descend

Go to the Shrine of the Hierophants. Look to the left of Stamin-Up Perk Machine to find this Log.

Deep Trouble

Hint: Ascend

This Audio Log is found in Deep Excavation, the eastmost part of the map. This Inteil is sitting on the stairs that lead down to the area with the Amalgam statue.

Retirement Plan

Hint: Packed and Ready

In the Dig Site, this Intel is found under a wooden platform to the right of the Level 2 Armor Plate Wall Buy.

A Fabrication

Hint: Dome Light

This Intel is in the Neolithic Catacombs. Go up the stairs to the left of the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk Machine and you will find this Audio Log in the ground.

Tortured Artist

Hint: Completely Ruined

Go into the Dark Aether Nexus and head to the west end of the area. This Intel is sitting on the wall of the destroyed ruins near the green protal.

Documents

There are 5 Documents on The Tomb. These pieces of Intel are small pieces of paper. Unlike Audio Logs, Document Intel can’t be read in-game. You can read each Document in full by going to Zombies Intel. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 4 Document Intel on The Tomb.

Potts and Pains pt 1

Hint: Stoneware

Go to Deep Excavation and look at the stone pillars in the northeast part of this area. On one of these pillars is a jar. Shoot it and this Intel will fly out of it.

Potts and Pains pt 2

Hint: Earthware

Go into the Subterranean Temple, the area that is part of the eastern part of the map near the red Dark Aether portal. Look above the portal and to the left to see another jar that you need to shoot to get this Intel.

Potts and Pains pt 3

Hint: Kiln firing

Go into the Shrine of the Hierophants and into the circular part of the room with the Stamin-Up Perk Machine. Look at the area just below the domed roof with the statues and fire and then look to the east, the left of the Perk Machine. This is where you will find another jar. Shoot it to get this Document to drop.

Potts and Pains pt 4

Hint: Bring Back the Dead

This Intel will appear the first time you complete the Brain Rot Skulls Easter Egg in the Ossuary. You will need to shoot 4 skulls in a specific order and in quick succession with a weapon that has the Brain Rot Ammo Mod to summon a squad of Zombies to help you. These skulls are in the following locations:

The northwest corner of the room next to the door that connects the Ossuary to the Neolithic Catacombs.

In the pile on the stairs in the southwest corner of the Ossuary.

Nxt to the furnace in front of the portal to the Dark Aether.

In a pile of skulls against the Doppleghast altar in the center of the room that connects to the Subterrain Temple.

When the Zombies rise from the dead, this Document will spawn on the ground.

Potts and Pains pt 5

Hint: Precious Stones

This Document will spawn when you complete the Free Ray Gun Gem Stone Easter Egg for the first time. Get Death Perception and a Shovel. Then start going around and interact with the Dig Site piles found around the map. You have a chance of digging up an Ancient Gem. Repeat this process until you get 3 Gems.

Once you have all 3 gems, go to the Tombs area that has the Death Perception Perk Machine. At the north end of the room is a statue next to the bull mural. Interact with it to place the 3 Gems around the statue. This will cause the statue to collapse and a Dark Aether Rift to appear. Two powerful Doppleghasts with glowing green eyes will spawn. You will need to defeat both of these enemies. These enemies are strong so make sure you have some Perks and an upgraded weapon before attempting this fight. When the Doppleghasts are defeated, a free Ray Gun will spawn and this Intel will appear in the area the statue used to stand.

Artifacts

There are 6 Artifacts in The Tomb. These are important items that can be found on the map by completing Easter Eggs and acquiring the map’s unique Wonder Weapons. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 7 Artifacts Intel in Citadelle Des Morts.

Aetheric Lantern

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

After placing the Amulet on the Subterranean Temple altar and opening the Dark Aether, these purple flames will ignite around the map. These are important to the Main Quest. Shoot a lantern for the first time and you will get this Intel.

Sentinel Artifact

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This ancient relic from the Chaos Storyline will be unlocked by completing the map’s Main Quest Easter Egg and deat The Sentinel Artifact Boss Fight. When the boss is defeated and merges with the Amulet, interact with the Artifact to officially complete the Easter Egg and get this Intel.

Monolith Crystal Shard

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

During the Main Quest, you will charge 4 altars that shoot a laser at the floating Monolith Aetherium Crystal. The first time you activate one of these lasers this shard will drop form the floating Monolith at the center of the Dark Aether Nexus. Interact with it to pick it up.

Staff of Ice

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

The Staff of Ice is the map’s unique Wonder Weapon. This Intel will be unlocked the first time you get the weapon. This weapon can be found in the Mystery Box but there is an Easter Egg that allows one player to get this weapon guaranteed and for free. You will need to collect 3 items found around the map. These items are the Monocle, the Staff, and the Head Piece.

After getting the Monocle, the Staff piece can be seen by shooting a set of symbols in the Tombs area, the northwest corner of the map between the Dig Site spawn room and the Shrine of the Hierophants. There is a mural of a bull on the wall to the left of the door that leads to the Shrine of the Hierophants. To get the markings to appear, you will need to get an Aetheric Lantern in the lantern holder that is over the staircase opposite the mural. You can do this by shooting the other lanterns around the map. Eventually, the lantern will appear in the holder. Once the lantern is here and you have the Monocle, you will see 8 markings on the mural with each one representing a Roman Numeral. Shoot them in ascending order, starting from 1 to 8. When this is done correctly, a purple orb will come out of the mural. This orb will fly around the room and spawn 5 waves which will include several Doppleghasts and Shock Mimics. After completing the fifth wave, the Staff will appear on the mural.

With the Staff and Head Piece, go back to the Dark Aether Nexus and interact with the stone structure at the center of the area. This will place the pieces in the structure. Portals will appear on either side staff and waves of Zombies will start to spawn. Certain Zombies will flow purple and target the staff. You will need to protect the staff and kill the purple Zombies. If the staff runs out of health, you will need to wait until the next round to try again. After you have killed enough purple Zombies, the screen will flash white, the portals will close, and the Staff of Ice will be able to be picked up.

Sir Archibald’s Monocle

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

You will unlock this Intel the first time you pick up the Monocle item. This item is dropped by the first Shock Mimic that spawns in every game of The Tomb. The enemy will spawn on Round 8 every single time. When you defeat this special enemy, just walk up to its body and you will be able to pick up the Monocle.

Alas, Poor Bernard

Hint: An Ice Place to Rest

At the center of the Dark Aether Nexus is a skeleton that belongs to Sir Archibald’s former partner, Bernard Potts. Pick up his skull to collect this final piece of Intel.

You now know all 22 Intel locations on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.