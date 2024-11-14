Knowing how to get the most out of the secrets around Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies will help every player survive the horrors of this island prison. One of the best secrets that can save you in a pinch is the ability to manually spawn in one of the many Power-Ups that are synonymous with the undead horde mode. Usually, these drops appear completely at random but there is an Easter Egg that allows you to guarantee a single spawn of most of the drops in the game. This guide will show players how to get all of the free Power-Ups on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get All Free Power-Ups on Terminus

There are 7 Power-Ups found on Terminus. While these versions of the drops don’t have the green glow like the ones that come from Zombies, they do allow you to guarantee that the corresponding Power-Up will appear in front of you. These Power-Ups spawn in the same place every single game of Terminus. While you can use any weapon to hit these icons, bringing a weapon with some sort of scope can make hitting these targets a bit easier since a lot of them are far out of the map or hard to see with a basic iron sight. The only Power-Up that doesn’t have its icon appear is Fire Sale but if one is discovered, we will add it to this guide.

Max Armor

This Power-Up that refills your Armor Plates for free can be found in the Interregation Rooms. Look into the room with the torture chair. To the left of the chair sitting in a bucket is the Max Armor Power-Up.

Max Ammo

The most important drop that you want to know how to get is also close to one of the map’s best training spots. From the Rec Yard, look up at the watchtower that is above the Interregation Rooms. Sitting on the window of this tower is the Max Ammo Power-Up.

Full Power

Go to the Sea Tower and look at the other tower that is outside the map. The Full Power Power-Up can be seen sitting on a metal beam along the wall facing the southwest.

Double Points

Go down to the Bio Lab area and into the office area on the highest floor. Look on the western cabinet and behind some of the small boxes. The Double Points can be seen peeking out from behind these boxes, leaning against the wall.

Nuke

The Nuke can be found by going to the southernmost island known as Crab Island. Go to the rock formation near the eastern shore and look into the Zombie spawn. The Nuke can be seen sitting on the ground.

Insta-Kill

Head to the northwest corner of the Sea to find Temple Island. Find the ruins that face southeast and look up at the top of the stone structure. You can see the skull of the Insta-Kill looking down. This can be an Exfil location so this Power-Up can make battling that last wave of Zombies easier.

Bonus Points

Finally, go to the Shipwreck near the western edge of the map. Look up at the top leftmost window of the ship’s bridge to see the Bonus Points icon. This will get you 500 Points and if used while a Double Points is active, this will increase to 1,000 Points.

That is how to find all 7 of the free Power-Ups on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.