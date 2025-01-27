Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Daily Challenge Changes in Season 02

Daily Challenges are a fantastic way to boost your level while playing Black Ops 6 multiplayer. Three tasks will be assigned to you per day which you can complete in your favorite modes. Each challenge has 2,500 XP up for grabs, with a further 7,500 XP awarded for ticking all three challenges off your list. The Season 02 update will bring some adjustments to Daily Challenges that actually make them simpler to complete. Plenty of existing quests have been nerfed, while ones on the more tedious side have been removed from the game.

In the Black Ops 6 Season 02 patch notes, Treyarch state that they wanted to “remove or update some of the more frustrating Dailies to ensure that players are always receiving Challenges that are approachable and straightforward.” This has prompted the alterations to Daily Challenges going into the new season.

Black Ops 6 Daily Challenges just got a whole lot easier

The following Daily Challenges have been nerfed, reducing their requirements:

Get 3 Headshots with Pistols (previously 5)

Get 5 Kills with Melee Weapons (previously 10)

Get 3 Kingslayer Medals (previously 10)

Get 5 Kills while diving or sliding (previously 10)

With the Danger Close Wildcard equipped: get 5 Kills with Lethal Equipment (previously 10)

Intercept 5 enemy projectiles with the Trophy System Field Upgrade (previously 10)

Some Daily Challenges have been removed from the game entirely and those are:

Eliminations with Full-Auto Weapons

Eliminations with Semi-Auto Weapons

Eliminations with Burst-Fire Weapons

Destroy Enemy Scorestreaks

Get Kills with the Combat Axe Lethal Equipment

Get Kills with the Drill Charge Lethal Equipment Kill enemies that are disoriented by your Neurogas Field Upgrade

Bug changes have also been made to the following Daily Challenges:

Get 50 Eliminations with a Suppressed Weapon.

Get 50 Eliminations using a Weapon with 5 or more Attachments.

The “Get Eliminations with Secondary Weapons” Daily Challenge will now track Eliminations earned with the Sirin 9mm Special Weapon.

As the developers continue to monitor Daily Challenge completion rates and feedback relating to this, perhaps further adjustments could be made in the future.