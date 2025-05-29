Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 17 Guide

The Temple of Lomarith is your goal in Chapter 17 of Doom: The Dark Ages. The secrets are getting stranger, as more and more of them require solving strange puzzles, swimming through tunnels that shouldn’t exist or searching infinite expanses of the ocean. If you need help finding everything on the way to the final chapter, here’s what you need to know.

Challenges | Chapter 17

Swashbuckler: Collect all Rubies and Wraithstones.

That’s exactly what we’re here to do. Check the full guide below for all the Ruby and Wraithstone locations in order.

Waterlogged: Find three underwater secrets.

We’ll be finding all the secrets — both underwater and above water — in the full guide below.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 17

Secret #1 (Ruby + Gold x6): On the path to the first objective, defeat the demonic horde at the first gate. Before going through, check the right side of the arena and look up for a green statue dripping slime. Use Shield Throw and Shield Jump to reach the upper level — you’ll find gold and a Ruby.

Secret #2 + Collectible #1 (Codex): Enter the first gate, you’ll enter an underwater area with a floating shipwreck. Swim into the center of the wreck by following the armor pick-ups. Before leaving the wreck interior, look right for a doorway that leads into a room with a Codex page.

Secret #3 (Life Sigil + Gold x6): After the first Sentinel Shrine, you’ll enter a watery marsh. On the left side, drop into the water to find an underwater tunnel that leads to an alcove with gold and an extra life.

Demonic Essence: There’s a giant enemy horde past the previous secret. You’ll walk into a large force of demons with a Pinky Rider Leader. Defeat them to make the leader vulnerable, then perform a Glory Kill on the stunned leader to increase your maximum spike ammo.

Secret #4 (Gold x50): Next to the second gate, there’s a breakable wall blocking a small cave. Use Shield Charge to smash through it and find a gold treasure chest. Be sure to collect this before entering the second gate.

Collectible #2 (Toy): After entering the second gate, you’ll climb into a large cap-sized shipwreck. Continue until you reach a breakable wall with a green marker for smashing through the weak wood. Ignore it and turn right to find a crate with a blue marker — Shield Charge that instead. Once the crate is moved, exit back to the previous gate we just used to reach the shipwreck.

Use the Eye-shaped metal near the gate and align it with the object on top of the crate the Doom Slayer just moved. Throw your shield when the eye glows to make the collectible toy become available.

Secret #5 (Gold x6): At the top of the shipwreck, you’ll need to use Shield Charge on a ring-shaped launcher. Before doing that, turn around to find a breakable, blue-marked wall to Shield Charge through.

Demonic Essence: An optional demonic essence is located at the previous secret — enter the path to find a Gore Nest. Activate it to generate a large ambush of demons, including a Revenant Leader that drops a permanent ammo upgrade. This one gives more energy cells.

Secret #6 (Gold x50): Go through the third portal to reach the outskirts of the gigantic temple in the distance. Defeat the initial horde, then go to the back-right of the shipwreck straight ahead from the gate. There’s a blue weak wall the Doom Slayer can smash through.

Inside the shipwreck, use the eye-shaped metal and align it — throw your shield through to break the gate blocking you from getting a large gold chest. The secret is at the chest itself.

Secret #7 + Collectible #3 (Skin): On the far-left side of this area, on the bottom level, there’s an easy-to-miss tunnel of water. Swim through it to collect gold and reach a Weapon Skin collectible.

Secret #8 (Wraithstone): To the left of the final objective of the chapter, there’s an optional shipwreck you’ll enter that extends into a maze. Follow the spooky shipwreck to the end to discover a Wraithstone reward.

Secret Key: Get to the top of the shipwreck to the left of the final combat area of the chapter — it’s right above the Wraithstone collectible secret.

Secret #9: The key goes to only one door on the map — in the same area, go to the opposite side to the Sentinel Shrine. The Secret Key door is to the left of the Sentinel Shrine. The Ruby and last secret are inside.