Doom: The Dark Ages Devs Drop The Official Launch Trailer

Doom fans get ready; we’ll soon get our third mainline series for the franchise since the Doom 2016 reboot. With Doom: The Dark Ages set to release next week, the developers have released a new trailer. This is the official launch trailer, and hopefully, it’s enough to convince you to pick up the installment and witness the origins of Doom Slayer.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this installment, it’s actually a game set up as a prequel. Doom: The Dark Ages will take us way back in time before Doom 2016. We’re getting a bit of an origin story, which developers have noted in the past was partially influenced by a Batman comic book series. So, if you were ever wondering how this Doom Slayer got his start, this is the game to pick up.

We know that in this installment, we’re tossed into medieval times where our protagonist, Doom Slayer, steps up as a last hope to save a kingdom as a demonic invasion arises. It’s a big change in scenery going this far back in time, and it doesn’t seem like developers are keen on leaving the medieval setting. If you find this game enjoyable, you might be in luck for another medieval-inspired Doom game, though nothing official has been announced yet.

This installment will also see some new realms for players to check out. One of the previously released trailers confirmed that players will invade the Cosmic realm as the realm has seemingly partnered with hell. However, the reason why they have aligned remains to be seen.

Another change in this installment of Doom is that we’re losing multiplayer. It’s a game component that was scrapped early on in production, so if you were a fan of multiplayer in the past installments, you’re out of luck here. That said, this did open up more resources to be poured into the single-player campaign experience.

Again, we are close to the release of Doom: The Dark Ages. Players can expect this game on May 15, 2025. When the game does launch, you’ll find it available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Game Pass.