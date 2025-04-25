Doom: The Dark Ages Gameplay Footage Reveals The Cosmic Realm

Doom fans are getting ready to step into the next major installment. We know that the next game is Doom: The Dark Ages. With the title set to release in just a couple of weeks, developers are not done teasing and making new reveals for fans. In a new video upload on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, the game director Hugo Martin offered a sneak peek of a new realm we’ll be traversing.

There’s quite a bit of anticipation over this next Doom installment. Players already knew we were getting tossed way back into the medieval ages. We’re getting an origins story for the Doom Slayer, which was inspired by a Batman comic book series. But, while we are getting tossed into a brutal battle between a hell invasion and a royal kingdom, it seems we’re also going to a completely different realm at some point in the story.

Hugo noted that they are bringing the Cosmic Realm into this installment while keeping coy about why, it looks like hell and this Cosmic Realm partnered. So, Doom Slayer will have new enemies to face and even weapons to use against these brutal foes. You can see a couple of these new enemies in action within the video. Although, I’m sure there are even more tucked away for players to come across.

Fortunately, in the video embedded below, we also get a sneak peek of some of the action-packed combat we’ll experience in the Cosmic Realm. It’s just a small look at what’s coming, but fortunately, we don’t have that long of a wait before we have our hands on the game.

As mentioned, Doom: The Dark Ages is set to arrive next month. Specifically, you can pick up this game on May 15, 2025. When this installment drops, you’ll find it available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. While we don’t know what’s lined up after this game, it doesn’t seem like the developers at id Software are interested in stepping away from the dark ages anytime soon.