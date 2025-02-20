Doom: The Dark Ages Devs Took Influence From A Batman Comic Book

The next Doom game is dropping in just a few months, and it will be a different kind of take. Since the reboot of sorts came in 2016, the next installment looks to take a step back in time. Doom: The Dark Ages will get medieval, and we’re eager to see how the developers at id Software craft this one up. However, looking even further back, it seems that there was one comic book that might have sparked interest in developing this game.

Doom: The Dark Ages developers might not have launched this project without the comic book classic Batman Year One. Thanks to GamesRadar, which credits the latest Edge magazine issue, we’re finding that this comic helped shape this game. During the interview, id Software director Marty Stratton noted that the Batman Year One comic started an internal prototype called Slayer Year One. For those unaware, Batman Year One was essentially an origin story for Batman as it follows his first year fighting crime.

Developers wanted to return to the roots, and that comic book and The Dark Knight helped inspire this game installment. Even looking back at the early builds of this game, Stratton noted that the vision was still so tangible. So it looks like there wasn’t too much that strayed away from the initial developers’ initial vision for this game.

If you haven’t been paying attention to this game, Doom: The Dark Ages is set to be a prequel to the 2016 Doom release. Set in medieval times, we’re following Doom Slayer, who is fighting to save a kingdom from a hell invasion.

Meanwhile, we know that there is a change to the gameplay. While the previous Doom Eternal release was more fast-paced, this next installment is focused on slowing things down. There is more emphasis on the Doom Slayer being heavier and perhaps even tank-like. But we’ll have to wait and see how this installment holds up to the past two cherished FPS installments.

Currently, developers id Software are looking to bring Doom: The Dark Ages out into the marketplace on May 15, 2025. When the game drops, you can find it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.