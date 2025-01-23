Doom The Dark Ages Gets Breakdown At Xbox Developer Event

The final game at the Xbox Developer Direct was Doom The Dark Ages, and while it may have been a game that we “already knew about,” ID Software made it clear that this title was something to behold, regardless of whether you’ve played the last two entries in the series. They broke down the game into three parts: combat, exploration, and story, and each piece is a vital part of what makes this prequel special. Yes, this is a true prequel to the 2016 game, and yet, it also harkens back to the OG titles from ID during the 90s, and you’ll see why as you watch the gameplay.

The ” mantra” for the title’s combat was two-fold. The first was “Stand and Fight.” Since the game is set in a sci-fi/fantasy medieval setting, you’re not solely going to be a Slayer wielding a gun who jumps around or simply blasts everything in sight. Instead, you’ll be a walking tank that can do damage to your enemies in various ways, giving you near-limitless options to kill foes as you see fit. That includes the “saw shield,” an electrified gauntlet, a powerful flail, and some of the coolest weapons the franchise has ever seen. ID Software themselves said things would be nuts, and that includes piloting a mech to face giant demons or taking to the skies on a mechanized dragon to rain down fire and bullets on foes.

As for the “exploration” element, this will be the most open game in the franchise’s history. To that end, when you start a mission, you’ll have multiple objectives that you can choose to focus on. Sometimes, you’ll just go forth and kill enemies. Other times, you’ll wander around and see what secrets the area has for you. Exploring will grant you more resources, help you unlock new powers, and let you see just how massive things are in this place. ID Software wants you to partake in every element of this world while doing it at your own pace.

Finally, the story of Doom The Dark Ages will be much different from the past two entries. Instead of having to read the “backstory” and history of the Doomslayer in codex entries, you’ll instead get to witness the story unfolding in cutscenes, allowing you to view the Slayer in a new light while also interacting with both allies and foes as the story progresses.

If you’re ready to “bring the doom,” then get ready for its release on May 15th.