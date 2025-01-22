Doom: The Dark Ages Map Overview Footage Leaked

We are just one day away from sitting in on Microsoft’s big event. The Xbox Developer Direct is the third annual presentation, and with it, a few games are confirmed to be featured, one of which will be Doom: The Dark Ages. We’re learning today that a new leak surfaced. Someone apparently managed to record a map overview trailer of the game.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that a YouTube channel named Gougaru has released this footage. It’s a brief clip that looks to be held at some behind-the-scenes event. The footage, which is still up when reporting this, doesn’t offer much gameplay. Instead, these are map overviews as you watch a few areas being shown off without any enemies or combat. It’s reported by Insider Gaming that the footage leaked is not the same footage that will appear tomorrow.

Instead, the reported trailer that will be showcased at the Xbox Developer Direct will focus on gameplay footage rather than a map overview. As a result, it’s speculated that this leaked footage that surfaced online is from a tech demo.

So, if you tune in tomorrow at the Xbox Developer Direct, which is set to take place at 1 PM ET, you should see something a little more substantial. With that said, this wasn’t the only leak information to surface online. Earlier today, we reported on the supposed leaked release date. If that proves accurate, we should receive Doom: The Dark Ages on May 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, a few other games will be highlighted tomorrow. Officially, we know that outside of Doom: The Dark Ages, Xbox will be showcasing South of Midnight and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Additionally, a fourth mystery game will be unveiled, which is rumored to be attached to a legendary Japanese IP. You can find the leaked footage within the Gougaru link above while an official trailer for the game will be embedded below.