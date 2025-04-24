Gameranx

Nintendo Switch 2 Select Upgrade Packs Will Cost You Double

by

Not every upgrade is $10.

When the Nintendo Switch 2 was first revealed to the public, it was a rather hyped-up system. There is still plenty of anticipation over this console release, but we have heard plenty of complaints about the pricing. It will be a little more than what I’m sure some consumers had hoped for. Meanwhile, even the games can cost a pretty penny, with Mario Kart World going for $80. However, now we’re finding out that even some of the Upgrade Packs will cost double compared to what we initially saw.

Nintendo Switch 2 also saw accessories rise from their original price tag in the United States. That was due to the tariffs, but everyone will be paying a little more for the Upgrade Packs beyond the United States. Thanks to Nintendo Life, we’re finding out that the Upgrade Pack price won’t be $10 across the board.

For those of you unfamiliar, Upgrade Packs allow players to take their standard Nintendo Switch game and get the enhancements offered for the Switch 2 version at a reduced cost. That way, you won’t have to pay for the entire game all over again. We have seen these Upgrade Packs for a few games that will cost players $10.

However, we’re finding out now that, confirmed from a Best Buy listing, some Upgrade Packs in the United States will cost as much as $20. So far, those Upgrade Packs include Super Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

That might be a really steep price for some to pay, and we’re not sure what other games will come out demanding the $20 to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the coming months.

In other news, the pre-orders for the Switch 2 opened in the United States. If you missed out, you still might have a chance, which you can read more about right here. Meanwhile, there are also concerns that demand might surpass the available supply for Switch 2 units during its launch date.

