Is Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Final Entry Getting Voice Recordings Right Now?

It’s been a long road since Final Fantasy VII Remake was first announced and then eventually released. Seriously, it’s been a long road, and it’s one that has had many ups and downs, even after things finally came out. On the surface, the titles in the “Remake Saga” are meant to be a modern, updated retelling of the beloved PS1 game that helped redefine RPGs for generations to come. However, what separated them wasn’t just the upgraded battle system and storylines but also the fact that they were separated into three separate parts, with the first two now available for fans to own on console and PC.

That means the final part is on the way, and Square Enix has made it clear that its production is well into the weeds. We know that the final game’s plot is already written, and now, thanks to voice actor Cody Christian, who plays Cloud Strife, it appears that the actors are in the VO booth recording their lines!

Wait a minute FF7R part 3 is already starting voiceover recording? 👀 pic.twitter.com/55kOjdi0mg — Kevin Cabeza (@Kevin_Cabeza14) April 23, 2025

The picture in the tweet comes from a taken-down Instagram post by Christian, which stated that he was back with his “bestie” in the VO booth, implying that he was indeed voicing Cloud Strife’s lines for the third and final entry.

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s final part will be vital in more ways than one. The first game took place solely in Midgard and even featured an all-new story featuring Yuffie via some DLC. The second game, meanwhile, expanded the world and gave fans even more depth while reliving some of the fun mini-games and sections that were from the original title. As for the third part of the “Remake Saga,” this is where the story ends, which means they’re recreating the game’s final events, including the fight against Sephiroth, which will be something to behold if handled correctly.

The question, however, is how the story will differ from its previous iteration. The events of the second game, especially its ending, were once again changed from the original versions. While fans and critics praised the game, there were many who voiced displeasure at how “confusing” and “convoluted” some of the elements were, especially with characters like Aerith and Zack Fair. It makes them wonder how things will go once the final entry arrives.

We don’t know an exact window for when the third part will debut on console, but more than likely, it won’t arrive until at least 2027.