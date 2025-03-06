Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Actress Reveals The “Games That Made Her”

History is more than just the sequence of events that helped lead us to the moment we’re at now. Within those moments are choices of a more fun nature that helped shape us into the person we are, especially when it comes to video games. If you asked yourself right now, “What were the games that shaped me as a gamer?” you would have many different answers from another person reading this article and the person after that. Square Enix decided to ask these questions to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth voice actor Brianna White, and Aerith had plenty of interesting answers to showcase her love of gaming.

For example, her first ever gaming member was the game King’s Quest, which she would watch her mother play, and said mother had to type in commands for the game, because that’s how old the game was. They don’t make them like that anymore. Not really. Now, Briann’s first true gaming memory, as in the one she actually remembers playing, was the all-time classic The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time.

She noted in the video below that she wouldn’t just play it, but she would play it with her entire family. Then, when they had to stop playing it to eat supper, they would go and eat while leaving the game running. Thus, she still has the soundtrack playing in her head because “that’s the music of my childhood.” There are definitely worse options than that.

These are just some of the answers she gave, so watch the full interview below for the full experience:

Brianna was also not afraid to admit that while she loves being in this industry and doing voice acting, it’s hard. Yet, her proudest achievement is that she’s still here and doing voice acting because it’s “what I’m meant to do.” Given her performance in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which has earned her many rewards over the last year, that’s a fair thing to say.

Not to mention, when you think about voice acting, you don’t always think of the struggles that go on behind the scenes. You think of how it’s “just saying lines,” but it’s so much more than that. Portraying Aerith has been a great joy to Brianna White, and she’s given her all for her character, and that’s why so many have resonated with this version of Aerith.

So, if you want to learn more about Aerith’s “true voice,” check out that video!