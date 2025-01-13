Xbox Developer Direct Rumored To Feature A Legendary Japanese Franchise

There is plenty of hype and anticipation over the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct presentation this month. This would be our first big presentation event for 2025, and a few games have already been confirmed to be showcased. However, one game has been left as a mystery, and now a new report suggests that this mysterious game that Microsoft is withholding is a legendary Japanese IP.

If you are unfamiliar with Xbox Developer Direct presentations, these are smaller annual events. It only started up back in 2023 and is set to have its third event later this month. They are also shorter and only feature a few games. What you’ll end up getting is small deep dives from the teams working on the showcased titles. As mentioned, we already know a few of the games that will be at this year’s event. However, one game was kept a mystery, leaving fans wondering what it could be.

Some hope it might be updates to already announced games such as Fable. Others are hopeful for confirmation of rumored games such as a remake of The Elder Scrolls VI: Oblivion. However, according to a report from Windows Central, the upcoming game reveal is actually a legendary IP from Japan. But they stopped from revealing the actual IP.

There’s also a mysterious fourth game, and I won’t spoil what it is, but our sources indicate that it is a new entry in a legendary Japanese IP which has decades of history, and should make a lot of fans happy. – Windows Central

Instead, they only note that this is a Japanese IP with decades of history and will make many fans happy. So, for now, we’ll have to wait for the event to take place on January 23, 2025, to see if the Windows Central report proves accurate. Meanwhile, we know there will be showcases on South of Midnight, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Meanwhile, we’re waiting to see if there are any other surprise showcases or announcements this month. Microsoft might have the Developer Direct, but there are rumors Nintendo is preparing a special presentation to showcase its next console.