Silent Hill F Will Be Playable On The Steam Deck

The folks over at Konami are striving to bring Silent Hill back into the limelight. After a rough few years with less-than-stellar releases, the franchise went dormant. That changed not long ago, and the franchise is coming off a big hit with Silent Hill 2. Our next big game could be Silent Hill F, and this time, you’ll get to play it on the Valve Steam Deck.

Thanks to Siliconera, we’re finding out that the official Steam page listing for Silent Hill F displays a rating for the Steam Deck. It’s not the full verification rating that some might have hoped. However, the game is noted to be playable. That’s at least something for players keen on enjoying this game and mainly focused their gameplay sessions with the Steam Deck.

It’s worth pointing out that the Bloober Team release of Silent Hill 2 didn’t get supported on the Steam Deck. That said, because this game is just rated as playable, there are some issues you might run into. We’ll leave the official warning below regarding the playable status.

Steck Deck Compatibility Playable

Some in-game text is small and may be difficult to read

This game requires manual configuration of graphics settings to perform well on Steam Deck

Silent Hill F takes place in a drastically different area. We’re not being tossed into the iconic town like most game releases. Instead, we will be tossed into a Japanese fictional city set in the 1960s. Players will follow a young girl named Hinako, who finds herself getting tossed into the otherworld. Details might still be scarce, but for some fans, the real question they want answered is the release date. So far, there’s no official release date attached to the game, and hopefully, that changes at some point this year.

That said, we do know that when Silent Hill F launches, it will be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can now view the game trailer in the embedded video below.